wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-vehicle crash cleared, all lanes open on I-24 westbound
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle car accident is restricting traffic on Interstate 24 Westbound at the 64.5 mile marker in Trigg County. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the accident involves as many as 4 passenger vehicles. The cabinet says it occurred immediately west of...
wpsdlocal6.com
US 51 bridge connecting Wickliffe, Cairo across Ohio River reopens to traffic after crash
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi crash is causing a blockage on the Ohio River Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge. According to a Monday release, early reports show a semi traveling southbound on the bridge hit the railing near the Kentucky side. Crews expect the site to be cleared...
wpsdlocal6.com
Groundbreaking set for City Block Project
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah and Weyland Ventures invite community to attend City Block Project Groundbreaking
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah, in partnership with Weyland Ventures, is inviting everyone to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the City Block Project — an extensive construction project that's garnered both support and criticism from the community. The groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan....
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
WSMV
Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard. Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open. Officials are diverting drivers onto...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fish from freshwater sources in Local 6 area could contain chemicals linked to adverse health effects
WICKLIFFE, KY — You could be eating fishing contaminated with dangerous toxins. That's according to a report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA says people could be eating a potentially significant source of perflourinated compounds, or PFOS, from freshwater fish from across the United States. PFOS refers...
KFVS12
Two Paducah, Ky. residents charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug-related charges for two Paducah, Ky. residents. On Monday, January 16, a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Brown Street near Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said the driver, Ronald L. Hoyle, 37, and the passenger of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 01/16/2023
PADUCAH — Mild morning with spotty showers moving across the area this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
wkdzradio.com
Burglars Strike Hopkinsville Pharmacy
A pharmacy on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone broke into Cayce’s Pharmacy through a front door and took medication. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree burglary.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission votes unanimously in favor of removing Commissioner David Guess following
BREAKING UPDATE: Paducah City Commission members have voted unanimously in favor of removing Commissioner David Guess from the city commission. The vote follows a hearing held Tuesday evening regarding an allegation of misconduct against Commissioner David Guess stemming from text messages with racist connotations Guess sent a city employee on Election Day about a city commission candidate.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Lions Club remembers decades-long service of former club leader
MAYFIELD, KY — Gerald McClain was a pillar of the Mayfield Lions Club. That's according to a Facebook post from the club, announcing the former leader's death at the age of 79. McClain was a club leader for nearly six decades, the MLC explains, noting they frequently joked he...
KFVS12
Man on bond for possession of meth arrested after search for drugs
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was arrested after deputies say they found drugs in his truck. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Dylan Hobbs, 35 of Brookport, on Cairo Road on Monday, January 16. During the traffic stop, deputies said a K-9...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray gym collecting donations for Merryman House
MURRAY, KY — A local female-only gym is stepping up to support women struggling with domestic violence. Brittany Wiggins Fitness in Murray is collecting donations this month for domestic violence crisis center the Merryman House. They're gathering things like bath essentials and household cleaning supplies. The gym's owners tell...
wpsdlocal6.com
Clarksville family displaced by house fire
CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A family has been displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning on Hattington Drive in North Clarksville, the Clarksville Fire Department reported. The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. Officials said the family escaped from the home without injury. The American Red Cross will be...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah to vote on commissioner's removal following public hearing
PADUCAH — Speakers for and against Paducah City Commissioner David Guess will make their voices heard at a public hearing Tuesday evening, after which fellow commissioners will vote on whether or not to remove him from the commission. The hearing at Paducah City Hall begins at 4 p.m. on...
wpsdlocal6.com
988 suicide and crisis lifeline marks 6 months, local mental health provider sees increase in calls
PADUCAH — If you're experiencing a mental health crisis or dealing with suicidal thoughts, the 988 lifeline can help. You call or text to be connected to one of more than 200 organizations across the country that can listen and help. One of those organizations, Four Rivers Behavioral Health,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Starfish Orphan Ministry seeks new, gently used boot donations
PADUCAH — Local nonprofit Starfish Orphan Ministry believes "everyone can make a difference, one child at a time!" They're hoping the community takes the sentiment to heart as they request new or gently-used boots in men and boys' sizes. The ministry says shoes can be dropped off during their...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State basketball player jailed on marijuana charges
PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County. White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Teddy Bear Toss' aims to bring comfort to young abuse victims
PADUCAH — Scientific studies have shown stuffed animals can play a substantial role in the well-being of children — providing comfort to those who feel excluded, easing fear in people with low self-esteem, and helping kids feel safe during bedtime. Even adults seem to find great comfort in...
