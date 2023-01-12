ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Multi-vehicle crash cleared, all lanes open on I-24 westbound

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle car accident is restricting traffic on Interstate 24 Westbound at the 64.5 mile marker in Trigg County. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the accident involves as many as 4 passenger vehicles. The cabinet says it occurred immediately west of...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Groundbreaking set for City Block Project

City of Paducah and Weyland Ventures invite community to attend City Block Project Groundbreaking. The City of Paducah, in partnership with Weyland Ventures, is inviting the community to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the City Block Project — an extensive construction project that's garnered both support and criticism from residents. The groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the parking lot at North Second and Jefferson Streets.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake up Weather: 01/16/2023

PADUCAH — Mild morning with spotty showers moving across the area this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Burglars Strike Hopkinsville Pharmacy

A pharmacy on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone broke into Cayce’s Pharmacy through a front door and took medication. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah City Commission votes unanimously in favor of removing Commissioner David Guess following

BREAKING UPDATE: Paducah City Commission members have voted unanimously in favor of removing Commissioner David Guess from the city commission. The vote follows a hearing held Tuesday evening regarding an allegation of misconduct against Commissioner David Guess stemming from text messages with racist connotations Guess sent a city employee on Election Day about a city commission candidate.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray gym collecting donations for Merryman House

MURRAY, KY — A local female-only gym is stepping up to support women struggling with domestic violence. Brittany Wiggins Fitness in Murray is collecting donations this month for domestic violence crisis center the Merryman House. They're gathering things like bath essentials and household cleaning supplies. The gym's owners tell...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Clarksville family displaced by house fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A family has been displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning on Hattington Drive in North Clarksville, the Clarksville Fire Department reported. The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. Officials said the family escaped from the home without injury. The American Red Cross will be...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State basketball player jailed on marijuana charges

PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County. White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

'Teddy Bear Toss' aims to bring comfort to young abuse victims

PADUCAH — Scientific studies have shown stuffed animals can play a substantial role in the well-being of children — providing comfort to those who feel excluded, easing fear in people with low self-esteem, and helping kids feel safe during bedtime. Even adults seem to find great comfort in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy