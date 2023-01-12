City of Paducah and Weyland Ventures invite community to attend City Block Project Groundbreaking. The City of Paducah, in partnership with Weyland Ventures, is inviting the community to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the City Block Project — an extensive construction project that's garnered both support and criticism from residents. The groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the parking lot at North Second and Jefferson Streets.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO