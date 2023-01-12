Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
The Downtown Ithaca Alliance Presents the 2022 Downtown Awards
On January 12 the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) held their 25th anniversary celebration at Coltivare to recognize the community leaders who are instrumental in downtown Ithaca’s ongoing development. The DIA has seven different awards recognizing a broad spectrum of volunteerism, professional achievement, and community accomplishment. The seven award categories...
Center for Transformative Action Frustrated with City’s Response to Reimagining Investigation
The Dorothy Cotton Institute (DCI) and the Center for Transformative Action (CTA) wish to express our frustration with the Reimagining Public Safety Investigation Report by attorney Kristen Smith and the responses from Mayor Laura Lewis (City of Ithaca News, Dec. 8, 2022) and Alderperson Cynthia Brock (Ithaca Times, Dec. 15, 2022).
United Airlines Flight to Ithaca Diverts to Syracuse for Without Explanation
Passengers on United Airlines flight 4380 from Newark Liberty International Airport to Ithaca Tompkins International Airport had a proverbial wrench thrown into their travel plans after their flight was diverted to Syracuse Hancock International airport in mid-air with no clear explanation. Flight 4380 was operated by GoJet Airlines, doing business...
Ithaca Women’s Basketball Cruise Past Clarkson to Improve to 12-2
On the backend of a back-to-back, the Ithaca College women's basketball team nearly had every active student-athlete record a point as the Bombers cruised past Clarkson University on Saturday in a 76-26 win. The Bombers held the visitors to single digit scoring totals in each quarter as they ran away in the second half for their six-straight victory.
