On the backend of a back-to-back, the Ithaca College women's basketball team nearly had every active student-athlete record a point as the Bombers cruised past Clarkson University on Saturday in a 76-26 win. The Bombers held the visitors to single digit scoring totals in each quarter as they ran away in the second half for their six-straight victory.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO