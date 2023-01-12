Read full article on original website
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Come and meet the stars of Breaking Bad in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
'Radically inclusive' new coffee shop empowers staff with disabilities in Rice Village
Rice Village’s new coffee shop offers customers more than properly brewed lattes and smoothies. Bitty & Beau’s Coffee has the self-described “radically inclusive” mission of providing employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded by Ben and Amy Wright in 2016 and named for their two children with Down syndrome, Bitty & Beau’s aims to change the way people think about those with disabilities. From its first location in Wilmington, N.C., the company now has 24 corporate-owned and franchised locations in 12 states and Washington, D.C. “80 percent of people with disabilities don’t have jobs -- and we’re...
Madonna mounts global celebration tour for 2023 with stop in Houston
One-named pop singer Madonna is mounting a global tour in 2023, starting in the U.S. in mid-July before heading to Europe. Called "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," it'll highlight her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.The tour will hit 35 cities in total including three Texas cities, all in mid September:Wednesday, September 13 – Houston, Toyota CenterMonday, September 18 – Dallas, American Airlines CenterThursday, September 21 – Austin, Moody Center ATXProduced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, and wrap up in Amsterdam on Friday,...
Pelicans and other water birds receive life-saving care at Houston SPCA after December freeze
Following December's late freeze, Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas has been taking in ill or injured juvenile brown pelicans and other water birds to nurture back to health.The birds' injuries have included mild frostbite, emaciation, and parasites. When pelicans have to dive deeper into frigid waters during the winter months when food is scarce, it can cause frostbite.Currently, several pelicans are on antibiotics and eating anchovies as well as smelt, while others are receiving pain medication and tube feedings due to injuries sustained in the wild.Even though it's warmed up a bit, residents should continue to keep an eye...
New drone company lands in Houston from Chicago for Texas region launch
Chicago-based company that provides drone-based infrastructure inspection services has announced new offices in Texas — including Houston.Helios Visions announced its expansion into Texas earlier this month, and named three new offices in Houston, Austin, and Dallas/Fort Worth. The company specializes in collecting automated and repeatable aerial data via drone technology within the architectural design, engineering design and construction industries."Houston, Austin, and Dallas/Fort Worth are large markets, and it is a natural next step of our continuing expansion strategy," says Ted Parisot, co-founder of Helios Visions, in a news release. "Moving into the Texas market allows us to best serve the...
Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location
Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
Houston art giant busts out massive new JFK sculpture near Bush Intercontinental Airport
Where to start with all the David Adickes sculptures dotting Houston landscape? Perhaps his 44 gigantic heads paying homage to our U.S. presidents (still no Trump)? His giant cello downtown, a local landmark? His oft-photographed/Instagram fave We Love Houston sign? His 36-foot Beatles statues at 8th Wonder Brewery? Or the apropos Mount Rush Hour located at a notorious Houston bottleneck?Indeed, the 95-year-old (yes, really) creator of iconic, white artworks (take his 67-foot, cement-and-steel statue of Sam Houston, which serves as a welcome off I-45 to his hometown of Huntsville) has become Houston's resident artist of giant works. Apropos, his latest...
Esquire-best-list Houston chef dishes on his acclaimed Mexican restaurant, plus hottest food news
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef Emmanuel Chavez joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Tatemó. The corn-focused Mexican restaurant has been attracting significant critical praise, including a spot on Esquire’s list of America’s best new restaurants. The interview begins with Chavez sharing the story of his career. After starting out as a dishwasher in a Tex-Mex restaurant, he entered the world of fine dining in Seattle. A wake-up call from a mentor prompted him to begin researching the process of making traditional corn tortillas through the process of nixtamalization. Ultimately, he moved back to Houston and...
'World's biggest slice' pizzeria debuts in Houston with fat pies and and daiquiris to go
A Louisiana pizzeria that touts the “World's Biggest Pizza Slice” will make its Houston debut this month. Fat Boy’s Pizza will open its location in Richmond at The Grand at Aliana (10445 W. Grand Pkwy.) on Tuesday, January 17. Those giant slices come from Fat Boy’s signature 30-inch pizzas — more typical 10 and 16-inch pies are also available. They’re joined on the menu by appetizers such as meatballs, mozzarella sticks, and wings. Beverage options include a full selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, including to-go daiquiris by the gallon. At time when many pizzerias are focused on to-go, Fat Boy’s...
9 sporty Houston athleisure brands to stay perfectly fit for those New Year's resolution goals
Hot girl walks, Pilates, HIIT, or barre – whatever the workout du jour, 2023 is the year for Houstonians to get moving. According to a recent poll by statista.com, the top three 2023 New Year's resolutions for adults are to exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight. Get ready, as gyms and outdoor trails across the country will be teeming with workout enthusiasts for the next few weeks. Looking for motivation to get off the couch and keep your New Year's resolutions intact? Cool — or hot — gym clothes really help. From leggings that won't roll down and offer...
New Houston sporting club and bar ups the game with grilled oysters, Cajun faves, and premium spirits
There's a new bar on the block in Stafford, and it's promising guests an original, kicked-up experience. Forget beer and wings. Think grilled oysters and Hennessy-based cocktails.Southside Sporting Club, located at 11110 W. Airport Blvd., quietly opened in December. The 30,000-square-foot bar and restaurant describes itself as offering "a fun, elevated, adult playground vibe." Sports fan will find more than 75 big screen HDTVs and a state-of-the-art game room and arcade. ...
6 best January food and drink events in Houston, from a star chef bash to brisket 101
After a pause for holiday festivities, Houston’s restaurants, bars, and other organizations are back to hosting a lively roster of food events. January’s top options include a meal featuring some of the city’s top chefs, a brisket class, and the opportunity to eat haggis while drinking Scotch. Now through January 31 30th Anniversary Specials at Gringo's Mexican Kitchen All 15 locations of the popular Tex-Mex restaurant will serve a throwback menu in honor of the first location that opened in Pearland on January 11, 1993. Special menu items include the Sombrero combination plate (bean chalupa, cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, and queso chip), Fajitas...
Favorite Montrose late-night po' boy joint opens new location with Cajun classics, crawfish, and patio
Montrose’s favorite destination for late night po’ boys has a new home. BB’s Tex-Orleans has moved its original location to the former Osaka space at 515 Westheimer Rd.. Courtesy of BB's Tex-OrleansBB's Tex-Orleans has a new Montrose location. Photo by Eric SandlerFettuccine alfredo with crawfish is a recent addition to the menu. Photo by Eric SandlerMaricela and Brooks Bassler. BB’s founder and CEO Brooks Bassler tells CultureMap that the time had come to upgrade his first restaurant. After 15 years of operating at 2710 Montrose,...
Haunted traveling circus shows Houston there's nothing to fear
A mysterious tent will soon show up to the Katy Mills Mall area, with screams drifting across the pavement. A chainsaw roars inside. The black-and-white-striped peaks are topped with red lights and a sign that reads, “Paranormal Cirque.”Not to fear, it's the latest effort by Cirque Italia that leans into the haunted vibes, suggesting freak show — especially thanks to the rated-R warnings plastered all over the website — but delivering dramatic set design and theatrical camp. It’ll be in Katy until January 19 after a first stop in Austin, and then moving to other Texas cities.A chipper description by...
Mardi Gras! Galveston returns with beads, bashes, masked balls, and more island merriment
The start of a new year in the Gulf Coast means the return of raucous revelry that dates back to more than a century. Mardi Gras! Galveston, known as the third-largest Mardi Gras bash in the U.S., returns to Galveston Island for its 112th annual celebration February 10 through February 21.Galveston's massive, always popular event is expected to draw more than 350,000 attendees this year, many who'll pack the island during carnival season for concerts, parades, balcony parties, elegant balls, and of course, beads. As always, Mardi Gras! Galveston offers up diverse, family fun — and some adult debauchery —...
The ultimate list of the 60 hottest Houston bars and restaurants opening in 2023
By any measure, 2022 proved to be an incredible year for new restaurants. From Aaron Bludorn’s new seafood palace to intimate tasting menus to getting down and dirty with a smash burger, last year produced a wide range of new options to suit every taste and price point. The growth spurt shows no signs of slowing down in the next 12 months. Some long-simmering new concepts will finally make their debuts, including three from chefs who’ve achieved fame and success on reality TV. Mixed-use developments throughout the inner loop will provide homes for new concepts from local operators and serve as...
Longtime Montrose sports bar and neighborhood hangout closes after overnight fire
A Montrose staple for nearly 60 years was significantly damaged in a fire overnight. Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at Griff's Irish Pub on Roseland Street just before 4 am Friday, January 13.When Houston firefighters arrived at the scene, they were faced with heavy flames and smoke on the front of the building.Fire officials said they had a difficult time putting out the flames due to strong winds. Firefighters also had trouble getting inside the building due to security."Once in place, they made a valiant effort to knock the fire down from the interior, but there was just too much fire," Clyde Gordon with HFD said. "So we had to go defensive for a few minutes, knock it down from the exterior, and now they are back interior."Gordon said it appeared the fire started in the front of the building, closest to the street. HFD said the fire is now under control. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt.In a Facebook post on Friday morning, Griff's said it will be closed until further notice, but plans to rebuild.-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tickets finally go on sale for 2023 concert season
Fans of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo who're eagerly awaiting their chance to score tickets for the 2023 shows can get ready to add to cart. Tickets for this year's concerts (February 28–March 19) at NRG Stadium go on sale Thursday, January 12 online.New this year, ticket sales will go in two waves — 10 am and 2 pm — on Thursday to accommodate the online surge. Wave 1 tickets are for February 28–March 9 shows, while Wave 2 tickets are for March 10–19 shows.An online waiting room for both windows opens at 9:30 am (Wave 1) and 1:30...
Kata Robata's award-winning sushi chef rolls out exciting new Japanese restaurant in Montrose
Houston’s best sushi chef is coming to Montrose. Kata Robata's Manabu Horiuchi (better known as Hori-san) will open Katami this spring. Chef Hori-san and Kata Robata owner Yun Cheng have partnered on the project, which will be located in the former Vincent’s space (2701 W Dallas). Named for the Japanese word for “gift” or “keepsake,” Katami describes itself as a sushi-forward restaurant that points the way to the future of Japanese cuisine in America. Opened in 2009, Kata Robata has long been considered one of Houston’s top restaurants. Credit for much of that success goes to chef Hori, who came to the...
Ben Berg's historic Ranch steakhouse makes sizzling return to Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo
The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s only sit down restaurant will return for 2023. Berg Hospitality will bring back The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse for the Rodeo’s full run of February 28 - March 19. First introduced last year, the Ranch is a dual concept, almost 16,000-square foot restaurant that’s constructed out of climate-controlled tents and decorated with Western-inspired touches. The Saloon is a more casual setting that’s first-come-first serve, while The Steakhouse is a fine dining concept that takes reservations. Notably, the Ranch is the only venue outside of NRG Stadium to offer cocktails on the Rodeo grounds, which...
7 vivid and eye-catching January art events no Houstonian should miss
While we await big spring art blockbusters, January eases us into a new year with a variety of contemporary offerings. From a celebration of groundbreaking women through bronze, to a weaving of the art of natural systems and networks, there's plenty of great art to explore this month. Plus, look out for an artful way to help Winter Street artists.“Woman, the Spirit of the Universe” at Holocaust Museum Houston (January 13-April 2)With HMH’s superb Ruth Bader Ginsburg exhibition last spring still on our minds, we’re anticipating this show of collar sculpture from Houston artist Carolyn Marks. Inspired by 23 American...
