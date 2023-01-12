A Montrose staple for nearly 60 years was significantly damaged in a fire overnight. Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at Griff's Irish Pub on Roseland Street just before 4 am Friday, January 13.When Houston firefighters arrived at the scene, they were faced with heavy flames and smoke on the front of the building.Fire officials said they had a difficult time putting out the flames due to strong winds. Firefighters also had trouble getting inside the building due to security."Once in place, they made a valiant effort to knock the fire down from the interior, but there was just too much fire," Clyde Gordon with HFD said. "So we had to go defensive for a few minutes, knock it down from the exterior, and now they are back interior."Gordon said it appeared the fire started in the front of the building, closest to the street. HFD said the fire is now under control. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt.In a Facebook post on Friday morning, Griff's said it will be closed until further notice, but plans to rebuild.-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO