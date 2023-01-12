Read full article on original website
Tom Hanks' 15 essential feel-good roles (including 'A Man Called Otto'), ranked
The world doesn't always deliver things for which to give thanks. But when you get down, just think of Tom Hanks. Over his decadeslong career, America's Dad has gifted audiences with a consistent resume of heartfelt, empathetic characters, many of whom have benefited from Hanks' naturally paternal off-screen presence. There have been some exceptions to that rule, obviously – the antagonistic "snowman" Colonel Tom Parker, in the current awards-season contender "Elvis," immediately comes to mind. But even playing a neighborhood grumpy pants in the new dramedy "A Man Called Otto" (in theaters now), Hanks can't help but exude a strong sense of kindly warmth.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Barbara Walters Claimed Johnny Carson’s ‘Cool and Aloof’ Reputation Was Unfitting: ‘He Was Such a Blabbermouth’
According to Barbara Walters, Johnny Carson didn't always live up to his "cool and aloof" reputation, as he was "such a blabbermouth" when she interviewed him.
AFI Awards holds moment of silence for Lisa Marie Presley
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – A ballroom of stars including Viola Davis, Ben Stiller and Sigourney Weaver paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at the American Film Institute Awards on Friday. AFI president Bob Gazzale began the ceremony with a moment of silence for Presley, who died a day earlier...
'It was a shock': Jay Hernandez on surprising 'Magnum P.I.' cancellation, February return
PASADENA, Calif. – Out of all of the dangers private investigator Thomas Magnum faced, cancellation could've proved the most deadly. Thankfully for fans, NBC stepped in and saved "Magnum P.I.," a remake of the '80s Hawaiian crime-fighting action series originally starring Tom Selleck. The reboot, led by Jay Hernandez aired on CBS for four seasons but was axed in May. It topped USA TODAY's 25th annual Save Our Shows poll, with nearly half of nearly 70,000 votes (49%) pleading for "Magnum" back.
Kristin Chenoweth opens up about 'The Good Wife' accident: 'Don't ever let fear rule your life'
Kristin Chenoweth is sharing some wisdom she learned from a severe, on-set accident she suffered a decade ago. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Cohen asked Chenoweth about injuries she suffered while filming the CBS drama “The Good Wife” in 2012, which Chenoweth details in her book “I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts.”
What TV didn't show at the Critics Choice Awards: Kaley Cuoco's date night, Ke Huy Quan tears up
LOS ANGELES – Stars gathered Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel dressed to the nines for the second big show of awards season: the Critics Choice Awards. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” emerged as the night's favorite, clinching five of its 14 nominated categories. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph picked up a best supporting actress win and gave yet another powerful speech – as did Angela Bassett and Niecy Nash, when they both won supporting actress trophies for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" respectively.
Kevin Spacey gets achievement award in Italy
Embattled actor Kevin Spacey received a lifetime achievement award from the National Cinema Museum in Turin on Monday. (Jan. 17)
Former 'American Idol' contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31
American Idol alum C.J. Harris, who competed on Season 13 of the show and placed sixth overall, has died at the age of 31 after a medical emergency.
Maren Morris apologizes for how country music treats LGBTQ+ people on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Maren Morris keeps on doing the work as an ally. On a recent episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race," the country singer served as a Season 15 guest judge and shared a heartfelt moment with contestants on the rocky relationship between the country music industry and the LGBTQ community. "Coming from...
When 'The Chosen' Jesus met giant serpent Satan: Jonathan Roumie dishes on 16-foot python co-star
Jonathan Roumie knew that portraying Jesus in the "The Chosen" faith-based streaming series would lead to an inevitable intense confrontation with Satan. Roumie had no idea, however, that Satan would be portrayed in serpent form by a gigantic – and real – 16-foot python named Penelope. Despite a...
Review: HBO's 'The Last of Us' is the best video game adaptation ever
As a general rule, video games don't usually make for good TV. In spite of their often moving narratives, startling imagery and millions of fans around the world, Hollywood has had a devil of a time trying to turn even the most popular games into creatively and commercially successful films and TV shows. There are the decent if hokey adaptations, like Netflix's "The Witcher" (also based on a book series); the boring ones such as Paramount+'s lethargic "Halo"; and the unspeakably terrible ones, like the 1993 "Super Mario Bros." film, which plays like a bad "Saturday Night Live" sketch (an upcoming Mario film, featuring Chris Pratt voicing the titular plumber, has already been maligned online before its release).
