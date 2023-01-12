Diamondbacks Spring Training Report Dates Announced

Baseball is coming back to the Valley very soon

The Arizona Diamondbacks will officially begin their spring training at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on February 15th when pitchers and catchers are to report. Position players are scheduled to report on February 20th

Pitchers and catchers participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic will report to their respective MLB camps by Monday, Feb. 13, while position players participating in the tournament will report by Thursday, Feb. 16.

As previously reported, pitcher Merrill Kelly will be representing his country and the Diamondbacks in the WBC

The Diamondbacks have always been welcoming to fans at Spring Training. There are pathways that lead around the complex and fans can come and witness workouts, bullpen sessions and batting practice.

Spring Training games begin on February 25th and run through March 28th, including two exhibition games at Chase Field to wrap up the spring. You can secure your seats via sitickets.com .