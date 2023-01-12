ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shares Simple Hardware Hack for Making Your Cabinets High-End

By Kourtney Borman
 5 days ago

I personally spend a ton of time in my kitchen. In between making meals for family members, doing homework, and hanging around drinking coffee when everyone else is out and about, I’d say that it and my bedroom are probably my two most ‘linger-longer’ spots. But there are some things that I would love to fix, and part of that includes my cabinets.

Something I especially hate about my cabinets is that they slam shut, which is a pain when you have small kiddos running to grab something, only to slam the door behind them. I also don’t have the money just outright to replace everything, but luckily Larry of the Gibbons Group has a cheap alternative!

Now, one of the best things about this easy cabinet hack is the fact that you don’t have to replace anything but your hardware - meaning you can keep the same cabinets that you already have in place, which is going to already save you a ton of money.

What you are going to want to do is head to your local hardware store, such as Lowes or Home Depot, and head to the actual hardware section. There you should be able to find the hinges, and among those should be the slow-stop hinges. From there you just take off your old hinges and replace them with the new ones!

Of course, commenters are also pointing out that there might be even easier methods besides just re-installing slow-stop hinges. You can also buy slow-close actuators instead of the hinges (a twenty four pack for the same cost as a two pack of hinges). Or you can just continue slamming as normal, because who doesn’t love a good, loud ‘slam’ whenever you’re mad?


Comments / 4

crazy mate
5d ago

Its not a hack, when actually purchasable,& designed for that purpose, this site,&Tik-Tok seem to think commonsense is a "hack".

Reply
6
