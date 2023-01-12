Giancarlo Esposito Still Interested In Joining Marvel Cinematic Universe As Professor X

Giancarlo Esposito wants to hit the big screen in a major way. The 64-year-old talent expressed his continued interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I love what Marvel does I love that the fans can see me in this universe and are proposing not only one character, possibly Magneto, possibly Freeze and the biggest ask is Charles Xavier,” the actor explained, detailing how fans have cast him to the host.

“Look, I wanna play a good guy, and Charles Xavier is smart, he’s good. But I feel as if there may be some mileage with me and Marvel. I know I love what they do. I know I love creativity. So who knows what could happen? Keep putting it out there.”

This is not the first time the School Daze actor publicly shared his desire to act in a Marvel film.

In August 2022 , Esposito appeared at TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con and confirmed ongoing conversations with Marvel executives.

“So, I have not worked for Marvel yet,” Esposito shared. “[But] I’ve been in a room with them and talked with them. And to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing.”

He continued “So, there’s been talk of Magneto, Dr. Freeze; there has been talk of — who else are they talking about over there?” Giancarlo questioned. “Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. I’m gonna go for something that’s a little bit different. I’m gonna go and put it out in the universe that [I want to play] Professor X.”

Watch Giancarlo Esposito’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.