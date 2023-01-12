Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Region Historical Society scholarship drive
Last year, with the help of businesses and individuals in the community, Boothbay Region Historical Society was able to present their first college scholarship of $1,000 to a Boothbay Region High School student. The trustees and staff worked with the College & Career Access coordinator at Boothbay Region High School...
boothbayregister.com
Maine Poets Society Prize Poem Contest
The Maine Poets Society is proud to present our sixth annual $100 prize poem contest. This. year we are again also offering a $50 prize to Maine poets whose poetry has not been. previously published. Publication in a newsletter or an online workshop does not count for. this purpose. The...
boothbayregister.com
The growing costs of graduation
January may feel like an odd time to be thinking about graduation week at Boothbay Region High School, but Lynn Blake wants everyone to know it is not: You start fundraising your freshman year, fundraise continually and, if you are lucky, you raise the $25,000-$35,000 needed for your senior year Grad Week, said the mother of Class of 2023’s Sydney Blake.
boothbayregister.com
Kernan M. Cross
Kernan M. Cross, 75, died Jan. 13, 2023 at Thornton Oaks in Brunswick,Maine. Details of a service will be announced in a full obituary. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Maine.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: ‘Miracle of Change’ report and more
As plans for the renovation of the woods playground at the Southport Central School continue, here is the “Miracle of Change” report. Total number of coins collected by the school children is 2,785 (pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters), equaling $257.17. Total paper dollars contributed is $392 for a grand total of $649.17! The Miracle of Change people note that “this is incredible for a school with 18 students!” and add “Thank you for letting us be part of your small community and showing that we genuinely do ‘shine brighter together!’” I also remember a poster in your room that stated, "Imagine with all your mind, Believe with all your heart, and Achieve with all your might." SCS proved that even a small group could achieve as long as they believed.” Note that fundraising will continue for this project to be completed.
boothbayregister.com
2/7: Author Talk with Gerry Boyle
Join us in the Great Room to hear Maine author Gerry Boyle discuss the latest book in his acclaimed Jack McMorrow mystery series. Gerry Boyle is the author of 16 crime novels, including the acclaimed Jack McMorrow mystery series. His latest McMorrow novel is ROBBED BLIND. The previous McMorrow novel, RANDOM ACT, was awarded the 2020 Maine Literary Award for crime fiction, the second time a McMorrow novel has been chosen for that honor. Boyle is also the author of the Brandon Blake mystery series, featuring a young Portland police officer. His novels have been published in a half-dozen languages. The author lives in central Maine in a village on a lake. In addition to writing crime fiction, he has been a newspaper reporter and columnist, and for many years was editor of the Colby College magazine, published by his alma mater.
boothbayregister.com
It’s the end of the Maine Photography Show
Many have inquired about the Maine Photography Show as of late and whether there will be one. It is with a heavy heart to inform you that after 17 years the Maine Photography Show will not continue. Having been part of the original committee and having been the chairman for the last 14 years, I need to back away and do more for myself. At this time no one has stepped forward to take my place so the end has come.
boothbayregister.com
Summertime calendar call for events
A new year means it’s time to get your calendar listings ready for the Boothbay Register’s award-winning Summertime Guide. Event listings should include the name of the event, dates and time(s), brief description, address, contact name and telephone number, and website address. All groups and organizations with annual...
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast CA$H program being offered
Midcoast CA$H, an initiative of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, is once again providing free tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers to households earning up to $60,000. Volunteer tax preparers help clients receive every federal and Maine tax credit that they qualify for, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Childcare Tax Credit (CTC). Midcoast CA$H also offers clients information about local programs that can help save money and increase financial stability, including debt-reduction programs, credit reviews, and match savings accounts.
boothbayregister.com
‘Passages’ at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta is pleased to announce the first show of the year, “Passages.” Jorge Arango, art writer and reviewer, served as juror in selecting 83 works of 72 artists from 178 submissions. The public is invited to the opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show runs until Feb. 18.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Board of Selectmen Jan. 23 meeting
The Boothbay Harbor Board of Selectmen will meet at 7 p.m. at the Boothbay Harbor Municipal Building on Monday, Jan. 23. Besides the usual reports, the board will decide on two liquor license renewals, and discuss: a. Consideration of Resolutions to Authorize the Issuance of a General Bond Obligation for the Footbridge Renovation Project; and b. Awarding of the Accreditation to the Boothbay Harbor Police Department- The Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (MLEAP). An executive session:. MRS Title 1, Chapter 13, § 405 (6)(A), Personnel, is also scheduled.
boothbayregister.com
Longfellow Days 2023
Longfellow Days is Brunswick's month-long celebration of the great American poet, who lived here while he was a student and, later, as a faculty member at Bowdoin College. Throughout February - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's birth month - entertaining cultural events all over town will explore themes that are suggested by the poet's life and work. This year's event is titled “Travel: Abroad and Within.”
boothbayregister.com
This week at the Lincoln Theater
“Empire of Light” - (R; 1 hour, 59 minutes) - Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, Empire of Light is a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema, from Academy Award winning director Sam Mendes. Starring Olivia Colman, Michael Ward and Colin Firth. Final show times Thursday, Jan. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m.
boothbayregister.com
Maine Fishermen’s Forum is back and bigger than ever
For the first time in three years, the Maine Fishermen’s Forum is holding a live event at the Samoset Resort March 2-4. This event is a one-of-a-kind event created for Maine’s fishermen and provides educational seminars covering topics from Management Actions Affecting Gillnet Fisheries, Plastic Aquaculture Gear, Economics of the Lobster Fleet, Eastern Maine Skippers Program, DMR Lobster Science Update, Gulf of Maine Scallop Fishery, and a Seafood Cooking Demonstration, to name a few. A tentative seminar schedule will be available on the website. Attendance is free, and families are encouraged to attend with children’s activities available.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS games with Telstar postponed
The Boothbay Region High School basketball teams’ games (boys and girls) against Telstar scheduled for today, Monday, Jan. 16, have been postponed due to the weather. No make-up dates have been set, according to BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker.
boothbayregister.com
Unfounded claims
Opponents of the Waterfront Park continue to make unfounded claims regarding the discharge of the Children’s Splashpad water from the Eastside Park. A recent letter to the Editor stated “the state has now told BHWP the splash pad wastewater can’t be discharged on the site or to the Harbor as planned.” Waterfront Preservation has received no such notification from the state. Quite to the contrary, Waterfront Preservation has been issued a Natural Resources Protection Act permit from the Maine DEP permitting the drainage of the Children’s Splashpad water to the harbor.
boothbayregister.com
Frank E. Redman
Frank Emerson Redman - devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend - passed away suddenly at his home, with his wife by his side, on Jan. 14, 2023. He was 79 years of age. Frank and his wife, Linda, are long time residents of Boothbay, but grew up in...
boothbayregister.com
UPDATE: Search still on for missing Boothbay man
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue their search for Thomas P. Harris, age 60, who was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road, Boothbay. Following up on a citizen’s tip, the Sheriff’s Office searched another area...
boothbayregister.com
Wanted: Community movie reviewers
We at Harbor Theater want to know what you think about the movies you see here. We depend a great deal on the words of well-known and nationally respected critics when we publish information about upcoming movies. But just because someone in Los Angeles liked (or didn’t like) a particular movie, doesn’t mean that our local audience will feel the same way about it.
boothbayregister.com
A night of Llanera and Joropo with Larry & Joe
Larry & Joe are bringing their fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor Jan. 21. The Llanera and joropo music on their debut album, “Nuevo South Train,” will strike a chord with all of your senses. There are traditional songs that have been given new arrangements and original compositions on the CD and on their playlist for their appearance.
Comments / 0