As plans for the renovation of the woods playground at the Southport Central School continue, here is the “Miracle of Change” report. Total number of coins collected by the school children is 2,785 (pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters), equaling $257.17. Total paper dollars contributed is $392 for a grand total of $649.17! The Miracle of Change people note that “this is incredible for a school with 18 students!” and add “Thank you for letting us be part of your small community and showing that we genuinely do ‘shine brighter together!’” I also remember a poster in your room that stated, "Imagine with all your mind, Believe with all your heart, and Achieve with all your might." SCS proved that even a small group could achieve as long as they believed.” Note that fundraising will continue for this project to be completed.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 16 HOURS AGO