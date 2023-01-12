Read full article on original website
Wheeler Man Sentenced To Prison For Burglary Of Two Local Residences
A Wheeler man has been sentenced to six years in prison for burglaries at two Effingham homes. He also stole a vehicle. Paul A. Beville, 47, of Wheeler was arrested on two counts of residential burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property. It was reported that Paul took items from two homes in Effingham and stole one of the vehicles. All stolen property was safely returned.
19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting
HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Makes Correction To January 11th News Release
On January 11th, 2023, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported in their daily news release that Marc G. Cullen was arrested on January 10th on an Effingham County Failure to Appear Warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine, less than five grams. This information is incorrect. Marc G. Cullen was arrested...
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash
Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39 year old Stacey L. Clifton of Effingham for driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, and operating an uninsured vehicle. Stacey posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Blake R. Miller of Mt. Vernon...
Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70
At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
Judge denies new trial for Murbarger, sets sentencing for murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. — Sentencing for the former Fairfield man found guilty of the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols has been scheduled for the end of this month. A Wayne County jury found 27-year-old Brodey Murbarger guilty in November of killing his high school girlfriend Megan Nichols. Her cause...
Police Beat for Saturday, January 14th, 2023
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert, who told police he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and controlled substances. The bond is set at $25,000.
Douglas C. Althoff, 69
Douglas C. Althoff, 69, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Willowbrook of Effingham. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 with a 6:00 p.m. walk-through by the Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighters Association and a 7:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Police Beat for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested 30-year-old Nathan Hale of North Hickory in Centralia for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Briton McCray of McCormick Street in Centralia for alleged domestic battery. 30-year-old Chyan Phillips...
Boil Order Issued for Select Altamont Streets
City of Altamont Boil Order has been issued for customers North Main – West Jefferson to Madison; West Madison – Main to Third; West Monroe – Main to Third; Second St – Madison to West John Adams. Please watch for updates.
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
Monday morning fire damages Centralia home
Fire damaged a Centralia home Monday morning. The fire was at the Darrell Jones, Sr. home at 1002 North Maple. No one was home when the fire was spotted by a neighbor. The fire caused heavy damage to the attic but did not burn through the roof. While most of the fire was kept out of the living area, there was heavy heat and smoke damage.
Police Beat for Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Alvey of Kerr Street in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of County Farm Road in Cisne posted $500 bond and was released after being arrested on a Marion County major...
Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
