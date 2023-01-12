Read full article on original website
Related
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Renault group sales fall 5.9% in 2022, Europe order book at record levels
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) group sales in 2022 fell by 5.9% to 2,051,174 vehicles, marking a fourth consecutive annual decline after capacity constraints and supply chain snags, the company said on Wednesday.
Iron ore futures rebound as bargain hunting supports
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Wednesday in a bargain-buying bounce from a slump in previous sessions after investors stayed on the sidelines following China's state planner's decision to clamp down on excessive market speculation.
UK inflation drops to 3-month low of 10.5% in December
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation fell to a three-month low of 10.5% in December, offering some comfort to the Bank of England and households, but food and drink prices continued to accelerate, rising at the fastest pace since 1977.
Mainland China Closures Dent Burberry Growth in Key Holiday Period
LONDON – COVID-19 disruption in China took a bite out of Burberry’s growth in the key holiday trading period, with third-quarter retail revenue flat at constant exchange, and up 5 percent at reported rates. Retail revenue was 756 million pounds in the 13 weeks ended Dec. 31, compared...
European car sales jump in December
BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European new car registrations increased sharply in December, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Wednesday. The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) rose by 14.8% on the year to 1.091 million units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.
The Brexiters are getting their bonfire of EU law – and democracy will lie in the ashes
The sign on the door says “Brexit delivery department”. Inside, an official fetches boxes overflowing with documents labelled EU red tape and EU legislation. A pause; a grunt of consternation; a cracking of knuckles. Then, to the exultant strains of Beethoven’s Ode To Joy, the papers are fed into a shredder.
Taiwan Q4 GDP unexpectedly shrinks, worst performance in 13 years
TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's trade-dependent economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 13 years, hit by a drop in exports on slowing global tech demand and COVID-related chaos in its largest market China.
Burberry's sales growth slows to 1% on China COVID hit
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry's (BRBY.L) like-for-like sales growth slowed sharply to 1% in the quarter to end-December as COVID-19-related disruption in mainland China largely offset a stronger performance in Europe.
Comments / 0