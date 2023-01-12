ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Reuters

Iron ore futures rebound as bargain hunting supports

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Wednesday in a bargain-buying bounce from a slump in previous sessions after investors stayed on the sidelines following China's state planner's decision to clamp down on excessive market speculation.
Reuters

UK inflation drops to 3-month low of 10.5% in December

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation fell to a three-month low of 10.5% in December, offering some comfort to the Bank of England and households, but food and drink prices continued to accelerate, rising at the fastest pace since 1977.
WWD

Mainland China Closures Dent Burberry Growth in Key Holiday Period

LONDON – COVID-19 disruption in China took a bite out of Burberry’s growth in the key holiday trading period, with third-quarter retail revenue flat at constant exchange, and up 5 percent at reported rates. Retail revenue was 756 million pounds in the 13 weeks ended Dec. 31, compared...
Reuters

European car sales jump in December

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European new car registrations increased sharply in December, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Wednesday. The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) rose by 14.8% on the year to 1.091 million units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.
Reuters

Taiwan Q4 GDP unexpectedly shrinks, worst performance in 13 years

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's trade-dependent economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 13 years, hit by a drop in exports on slowing global tech demand and COVID-related chaos in its largest market China.
Reuters

Burberry's sales growth slows to 1% on China COVID hit

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry's (BRBY.L) like-for-like sales growth slowed sharply to 1% in the quarter to end-December as COVID-19-related disruption in mainland China largely offset a stronger performance in Europe.

