ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Raising the red flag: After Club Q shooting, lawmakers vow review on extreme risk protection orders

By Markian Hawryluk, Kaiser Health News
sentinelcolorado.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

wise beetle
5d ago

The red flag law wasn’t allowed to work on the shooting by Anderson due to the failed policies of the laws in place now. But hey, make it stricter so it will fail again…

Reply
2
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Colorado, and Aurora, grad rates went up — so did the number of dropouts

DENVER | Colorado and many school districts in the state, including those in Aurora, saw higher graduation rates for the class of 2022 than before the pandemic, even as students had to meet new graduation requirements. But the dropout rate also increased to its highest level in four years —...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Colorado utility costs run up as additional aid opportunities run out

DENVER | Experts are warning Colorado households utility bills currently making their way to mailboxes are likely to be even higher than the supersized bills people received for November’s energy use. Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, said as energy prices have remained stubbornly high, December...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy