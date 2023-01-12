Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
2022 Immigration Leads to Decline in Israel’s Jewish Majority
A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
Israel-Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Issue
*The State Department and the Western foreign policy establishment have contended that the Palestinian issue features prominently on the Saudi order of national priorities. Therefore, they have maintained that a substantial enhancement of Israel-Saudi cooperation – and certainly, the attainment of an Israel-Saudi Arabia peace treaty – would be preconditioned upon substantial Israeli concessions to the Palestinians, including the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Defense Minister Gallant Thanks US Central Command Chief Kurilla for Regional Security, Stability
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday held a “productive” meeting with United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla at the Ministry’s HQ in Tel Aviv. The parties agreed to maintain an ongoing dialogue. CENTCOM is one of eleven unified combatant commands of the US...
Path to Victory: How Israel Can Win the Palestinian Conflict
With Israel’s new government installed, the country stands at a crossroads. After a year and a half of a government that was rooted in the Center-Left, a right-wing coalition has come to power, led by Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has led Israel in the past, so Israel may end up...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Ancient Spoon Stirs American Mischief Against Israel
An ostensibly minor incident a few days ago has provided devastating evidence of the brainwashed malevolence within the Biden administration towards not just Israel but the Jewish people. In a ceremony at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm delivered to the...
The EU’s War on Israel
The European Union (EU) argues that it respects democracy and shares with Israel the values of an open and democratic rule-of-law-based society. If that is true, then why does the EU not respect the decision by the Arabs and the Israelis to mutually come to the table to negotiate their own borders? Why is the EU secretly helping the Palestinians take over Area C of the West Bank through illegal construction?
An Israel-Jordan Prisoner Exchange is in the Works
Rehavam Ze’evi may have been in favor of transfer—but not the kind where the mastermind of his own murder gets transferred from Israel to Jordan. A member of Knesset, Ze’evi, also known as “Ghandi,” was gunned down in 2001. The man who planned his assassination, Majdi Rahima Rimawi, was sentenced to life in 2008. Now Rimawi’s name appears on a very long list of prisoners with blood on their hands, said to be slated for release to Jordan in exchange for four Israeli captives in Gaza, two of whom are dead.
IDF to Demolish Home of Ariel Industrial Zone Killer Mohammad Soof
The Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday that the home of terrorist Mohammad Soof is slated for demolition. The home was mapped out for destruction in the predawn hours immediately following a deadly attack on November 15, 2022 in which Soof murdered three Israelis and wounded three others. “The mapping was...
Vast Majority of Israelis Say Diaspora Jews Need to Come Home
The vast majority of Israelis believe it is time for Jews in the Diaspora to come home, according to a new survey conducted by the Center for Jewish Impact together with the Geocartography Knowledge Group on Israel-Jewish Diaspora Relations. Researchers found that nearly 82 percent of those surveyed believe Israel...
Russia to Supply Iran with Advanced Sukhoi-35 Fighter Jets as Early as This Spring
Shahriar Heidari, a member of the National Security Council in Iran, announced in a press interview today that Russia will provide Iran with fourth-generation Sukhoi-35 fighter jets as early as the Persian New Year (March 21). Additionally, Russia reportedly plans to also supply Iran with helicopters, tanks, and defense systems.
Luke Skywalker Pushing Ukraine’s Army of Drones Project in Anticipation of Russian All Out Attack
The Army of Drones campaign raises money to procure thousands of drones to provide an effective response to the Russian attacks. The campaign’s website features Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker, a.k.a. Mark Hamill, the actor who portrayed Luke Skywalker, calling on red-blooded Americans to donate their dollars to “strengthen and protect Ukrainian lives.”
Azeri MPs to Knesset members: You are invited to visit Baku
Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov accepts invitation of Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen to attend opening of Azeri embassy. Relations between Israel and Azerbaijan continue to solidify. After Foreign Minster Eli Cohen convened a meeting last Friday with his colleague, Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and thanked him for Azerbaijan’s decision to open an embassy in Israel, the Azeri minster congratulated the foreign minister on assuming his position and expressed his desire to continue strengthening relations between the countries. The Azeri minister accepted Minster Cohen’s invitation to come to Israel for the opening of the embassy.
Netanyahu, Once the Court’s Guardian, Vows Judicial Reforms
In the past, for the majority of his service as prime minister, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented himself as a bulwark against any and all changes in the Supreme Court, and vowed to nock them down, should they be presented on his watch. On December 2, 2012, Netanyahu stated bravely...
Bet. 15 and 80 K Demonstrated Against Judicial Reform – 2.3 M Demonstrated in Favor
Around 7 PM Saturday night, all news channels reported the police numbers, according to which some 15 thousand demonstrators braved the poring rain and arrived in front of Habima, the national theater which has become the site for political rallies after the city closed off Rabin Square for public works – it’s going to be one of the four underground stations of the new train’s green line.
Americans: Don’t be Swayed by Israeli Left’s Freakout
Over the past several weeks, the anger of the opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s newly elected government has reached hysterical, and even apocalyptic, tones. This should seem familiar to Americans, who have grown accustomed to the same kind of fever-pitch discourse ever since the emergence of Donald Trump on the political scene.
Hamas Posts Undated Video, Allegedly of Israeli Hostage Avera Mengistu
Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization has posted an undated, unverified video of Israeli hostage Avera Mengistu in a purported “message” to outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. If the video is found to be authentic, it could be the first sign of life from Mengistu since he entered Gaza in 2014.
German Court Wants to COVID Vaccinate Jewish Holocaust Survivor Against Her Will
A court in Stuttgart is seeking to forcibly vaccinate an 85-year-old Jewish Holocaust survivor against COVID-19. The Austrian website Report24 first reported about the case of the Jewish composer Inna Zhvanetskaya. She will “be sent against her will to a doctor, who will double vaccinate her against COVID-19, the website reported last week, adding that she will be “institutionalized in a closed psychiatric facility.”
