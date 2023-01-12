ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
KXAN

Bucs Release Positive Update on Russell Gage After Frightening Injury

The Tampa receiver had to be carried off the field on a backboard late in Monday night’s playoff game. Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a concussion and neck injury late in Monday night’s game against the Cowboys, the team said in a statement on Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL
KXAN

Mike McCarthy Dances in Cowboys Locker Room After Win Over Bucs

He couldn’t help but laugh at himself when celebrating with his players. A year after his job security was called into question, this one had to feel pretty good for Mike McCarthy. And luckily for football fans, the whole NFL world got to enjoy his viral celebration. The typically...
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

RG III Slams Lamar Jackson’s Critics: ‘He Is Doing the Right Thing’

The ESPN analyst fiercely defended the Ravens quarterback amid criticism. The Ravens’ decision not to play injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson in their wild-card game against the Bengals drew some criticism over the weekend, but one prominent NFL analyst says it absolutely was the correct move. Former NFL quarterback...
BALTIMORE, MD

