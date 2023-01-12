Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
qcnews.com
What Tom Brady Has Said About Retirement After 2022 NFL Season
The Buccaneers quarterback’s 23rd season came to an end Sunday night. View the original article to see embedded media. With the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign in the books, conversations regarding Tom Brady’s future will start to re-emerge as one of the hottest topics around the NFL. The future...
qcnews.com
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired. Play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels made a special return to NBC on Saturday night alongside Tony Dungy for an AFC wild-card thriller between the Jaguars and the Chargers. Jacksonville mounted the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history, capping off a 31–30 victory at home with a 36-yard field goal off the foot of kicker Riley Patterson.
qcnews.com
Trevor Lawrence Appears to Celebrate Jags’ Win at Waffle House
There is arguably no better way to celebrate a historic comeback victory. There’s really no way to put into words the roller-coaster night that Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence endured on Saturday. From a historically poor first-half performance to powering Jacksonville to the third-largest comeback win in NFL playoff history, the 23-year-old probably experienced an entire range of emotions in his first postseason start.
qcnews.com
Bucs Activate C Ryan Jensen For Wild-Card Game vs. Cowboys
The return of the Pro Bowl center comes at a pivotal time for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have activated Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve ahead of the team’s wild-card matchup against the Cowboys on Monday night. Jensen injured his knee on the second day of training...
qcnews.com
Jerry Jones Changes Tune, Says Cowboys Will Evaluate Kicker
The Dallas owner walked back his remarks from immediately after the team’s playoff win less than 12 hours later. Less than 12 hours after dismissing the idea that the Cowboys would look to explore other options at kicker following Brett Maher’s historically poor performance in Monday night’s win against the Buccaneers, Dallas owner Jerry Jones changed his tune and said that the club would evaluate the position this upcoming week.
qcnews.com
The Cowboys Just Reminded Everyone How Good They Can Be
Dallas beat Tampa Bay for its first road playoff win in 30 years. The team looks good enough to win two more. Dak Prescott’s Cowboys just beat Tom Brady’s Buccaneers 31–14 and it was not as close as Brett Maher made it seem. Maher, the Cowboys’ kicker, missed four extra points, but at least he did it on a night when “extra points” were aptly named. They were unnecessary.
qcnews.com
Cowboys OC set to interview for HC vacancy
The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card. The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card.
