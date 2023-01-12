Read full article on original website
Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report
A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
2 killed in fiery I-83 crash in Dauphin County
Two people died Sunday along Interstate 83 when their commercial vehicle broke through a guide rail, slide down an embankment and caught fire, authorities said. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi, and an unidentified passenger were traveling north on I-83 in Swatara Township when the crash happened around 11:22 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
1 injured after car crashes through front doors of IHOP in Berks County
The driver of a blue Volkswagen went right through the front doors.
abc27.com
72-year-old woman killed in York County fire identified
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
local21news.com
Two killed in I-83 tractor trailer crash and fire in Lower Swatara Twp., Dauphin Co.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about a commercial vehicle crash on I-83 North that left two people dead. Police say 49-year-old Greg Stupar, of Charleroi, PA, was killed, along with a passenger, whom officials have not yet identified. According to a GoFundMe...
Central Pa. driver dies after his vehicle is hit by another car: coroner
A 69-year-old man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash at a York County intersection, according to the coroner’s office. The man, an East Berlin resident, was driving on Roland Road in Washington Township, and trying to continue through the Baltimore Pike intersection when another vehicle crashed into him just before 10 p.m., according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials release ID of man killed in 422 pedestrian accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning. Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental. Investigators...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Route 15 crash
A Cumberland County woman was killed in a Friday afternoon crash on Route 15, according to Adams County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Pat Felix said Leanne Elliott, 32, of Camp Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Latimore Township crash, between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road and the Hanover/York Springs exit. She died of blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled accidental.
actionnews5.com
Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom
ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
Police investigating after man allegedly hit people with baseball bat in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are conducting an aggravated assault investigation after a man allegedly hit two people with an aluminum baseball bat in Lancaster County. State Police said that on Jan. 15, members of the PSP Lancaster Barracks received a phone call reporting that Kerr Michael Graham allegedly hit […]
WGAL
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
Apartment fire leaves 2 people displaced in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pennsylvania — Two people and a dog were left without a home after their apartment caught on fire on Friday evening. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of a fire at a building on the 500 block of North 8th Street just after 5 p.m. The first...
pahomepage.com
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin …. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. Replacing the Columbia Street Bridge. Replacing the Columbia Street Bridge. Cat food shortage hurts local...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, public drunkenness
Terroristic Threats – At 7:39 p.m. Dec. 25, police responded to East Pine Street to investigate threats made towards a business. No credible threats were discovered. The victim was a 67-year-old Cleona man. Police are investigating. East Hanover Township. Theft – At 1:03 p.m. Jan. 5, on Jonestown Road,...
WGAL
Wind spreads fire from garage to home in Dauphin County
A fire in Dauphin County destroyed a garage and damaged a home Friday night. Crews were called to the 600 block of Shady Lane in East Hanover Township around 10 p.m. According to Captain John Wolfgang of the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, the garage was well involved when firefighters arrived.
Firefighter injured while battling house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after a house fire on Friday evening. Fire crews were called to a 2-story single-family home in Peach Bottom Township just before 8 p.m. after a concerned neighbor called 911 and told dispatchers their neighbor's house was on fire.
abc27.com
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
Lancaster man charged after Harrisburg shooting, kidnapping
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal attempted homicide and other crimes after allegedly shooting at a vehicle and then following it until it crashed, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said. According to Harrisburg Police, Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, was in the area of S. 19th and Paxton streets around 6 […]
