Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Titans to Hire 49ers’ Ran Carthon As General Manager, per Report
The executive has been in San Francisco since 2017. The Titans plan on hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be their new general manager, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. Carthon had a brief NFL career before becoming a scout for the Falcons in 2008. After four years...
Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — So much for notion that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might not be up to the challenge of beating Tom Brady. Prescott played his best game in weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to answer critics of “America’s Team” with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.
Mike McCarthy Dances in Cowboys Locker Room After Win Over Bucs
He couldn’t help but laugh at himself when celebrating with his players. A year after his job security was called into question, this one had to feel pretty good for Mike McCarthy. And luckily for football fans, the whole NFL world got to enjoy his viral celebration. The typically...
Rodgers says he can play at MVP level in right situation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes he can still produce at an MVP level in the right situation if he opts to play next season. Rodgers discussed the uncertainty of his future plans Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. The four-time MVP hasn’t decided whether to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade.
RG III Slams Lamar Jackson’s Critics: ‘He Is Doing the Right Thing’
The ESPN analyst fiercely defended the Ravens quarterback amid criticism. The Ravens’ decision not to play injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson in their wild-card game against the Bengals drew some criticism over the weekend, but one prominent NFL analyst says it absolutely was the correct move. Former NFL quarterback...
Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins
Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing, and the three-time defending AFC East champion Bills avoided a major collapse by rallying for a 34-31 victory over the AFC’s seventh-seeded and injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in a wild-card playoff game on Sunday.
