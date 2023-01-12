ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Michigan State football WR transfer Terry Lockett commits to EMU

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBUo5_0kCbVjce00

Terry Lockett left the Michigan State football program midway through the 2022 season to preserve eligibility while entering the NCAA transfer portal. In his MSU career, Lockett caught 4 passes for 22 yards.

Now, Lockett has found his new home, staying in the state of Michigan. Eastern Michigan has secured the commitment of the former Michigan State wide receiver.

