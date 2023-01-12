Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges
A Centralia woman accused of stealing her neighbor’s three dogs and then lying about it to law enforcement pleaded not guilty to felony second-degree theft and obstruction charges in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The defendant, Debra Lee Cramer, 63, was initially charged on Dec. 20, 2022, and...
Chronicle
Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges
Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
Chronicle
Mother of Missing Oakville Girl Jailed for Identity Theft
The biological mother and father of missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson have yet to face charges in her disappearance. On Sunday, though, Jordan Bowers was arrested for identity theft and fraud just after she was released following her sentence for child endangerment charges, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest; Business Damaged; Window Shattered in Car Prowl; Hulu Theft
• At 9:05 a.m. on Jan. 13, a caller in the 2800 block of Russell Road reported someone had been unlawfully using her bank information to pay for their Hulu account for the past several years. The case is under investigation. • At 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 14, there was...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Discusses His Goals
Newly elected Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders began in his new role on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after he defeated former sheriff John Snaza in the general election. Just two weeks after he started in his new position Sanders said he found the inspiration to be involved in law enforcement during his childhood. He said law enforcement must run in his family, as his mother was a dispatcher and his father was a corrections deputy.
Chronicle
Olympia Offering Gift Cards in Exchange for Guns
An Olympia guns-for-gift-cards exchange is set for 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 31, as part of an effort by police and the city council to promote gun safety and reduce gun violence in the community. The exchange is by appointment only, the city announced on social media. Residents will...
Chronicle
News Dump Ep. 127: Crashing This Plane — With No Subscribers!
On the 127th episode of News Dump, Aaron VanTuyl, Eric Schwartz and Isabel Vander Stoep discuss TikTok in Lewis County no more, the polar plunge, a mail thief, a plane crash, and an elusive car stopped by Centralia police. Brought to you by SUMMIT FUNDING and THE ROOF DOCTOR! Listen...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 17, 2023
• PEDRO SANCHEZ-CHAVEZ, 64, Lakewood, died Jan. 8 at his residence. Viewing will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Chehalis Eagles with a service to follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Grand Mound Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
Chronicle
Lewis County’s Qualms With Health Board Legislation Arise During Volunteer Appointments
To meet state requirements for its health advisory board — a volunteer group of citizens who provide recommendations to the commissioners — the Lewis County Board of Health moved to appoint two new members last week. In a meeting on Jan. 9, Public Health & Social Services Director...
Chronicle
Gov. Inslee Appoints Man From Thurston County to State Parks and Recreation Commission
Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Ali Raad of Thurston County as the newest member of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission earlier this month. Raad is a first-generation immigrant from Lebanon and has lived in Thurston County since 1982, stated a news release. He is a civil engineer who attended...
Chronicle
Pedestrian Taken to Harborview After Being Hit by Two Cars in Thurston County
A 27-year-old Shelton pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday after two cars in Thurston County struck him, according to Washington State Patrol. About 6:50 p.m., the man allegedly stepped out from the median and was hit by a car headed west on state Route 510 near Marvin Road Southeast. Then he was hit by a second car in the same area, according to State Patrol.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: The School System Is Failing Us
Editor’s Note: The following letter to the editor was written by a Centralia High School student as part of a class assignment. The current education system is failing our children, and it’s time for a change. We are teaching kids skills that are outdated and not applicable to their lives in the real world. It’s time to start teaching students the life skills they need to succeed.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Schools Need More Focus on Mental Health
Editor’s Note: The following letter to the editor was written by a Centralia High School student as part of a class assignment. In school, at any age, the students are showing signs of mental health issues and some people see no issue and no reason to stop and fix it.
Chronicle
Toledo School District Answers Questions About Levy Proposal to Fund Stadium Upgrades
In 2018, a supermajority of Toledo voters agreed to pay a $7 million bond to fund construction of a new high school. Now, in 2023, some of those voters are confused as to why the district is asking voters for more money, this time to complete the high school’s stadium.
Chronicle
Tigers Lose in Clark County
Centralia: Wilkerson 25, Baumel 4, Sprague, Scofield 3, Babka 2, Erickson 2. Mountain View: Peterson 22, Henderson 13, Brown 11, Wright 2, Pitre 2, Kuffner 2. The Centralia girls basketball team fell behind early and never quite recovered Monday, falling to 3A Mountain View 52-40 at Fort Vancouver. Emily Wilkerson...
Chronicle
‘Words for Thirds’: We Love Rainier Donates Dictionaries to Elementary Students
Third graders from Rainier Elementary and Eagle View Christian schools received new dictionaries donated by community group We Love Rainier last Tuesday morning as part of the return of its “Words for Thirds” program. We Love Rainier is composed of citizens and business owners from Rainier who share...
Chronicle
Support Sought for Chehalis Woman Comatose in Costa Rica After Dental Surgery Went Wrong
A Chehalis woman is stuck in a hospital in Costa Rica and remains in a coma after suffering a reaction to anesthesia that caused cardiac arrest. Her friends and family are now working to raise money to cover mounting medical costs. Last week, Michelle Mackey and her boyfriend, Jack Chambers,...
Chronicle
Loggers Felled By Forks
Forks: K. Johnson 21, Ramos 10, Neel 10, B. Johnson 9, Wood 7, Gaydeski-St. John 4, Whorton 3, Dilley 1, Wallerstedt 1. Onalaska: B. Sandridge 14, Ikola 4, Berg 4, Haight 2, Talley 2, Zurinskas 2. The Onalaska girls basketball team hit the road in a big way Monday but...
Chronicle
T-Birds Storm Back — Twice — to Take Down Skyview
LONGVIEW — Stacking the schedule with big-time opponents can be great experience in the long run, but it also helps to win, and the 2A No. 7 Tumwater boys basketball team did just that, coming from behind multiple times to beat 4A Skyview 63-61. It was the Thunderbirds’ fourth crack at a 4A team this season; they lost to three ranked teams at the Hardwood Invite in Seattle in December, and also fell to 3A Timberline in a true road test. This time around, Tumwater didn’t just punch above its weight; it proved it could win a 12-round fight.
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Celebrates 80th Birthday More Than 50 Years After Doctors Predicted Her Heart Would Fail
At 26 years old, Carla Wiseman, already a mother of three, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and told she likely had one year left to live. This weekend, surrounded by her children, husband Robert, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Wiseman celebrated her 80th birthday. Sporting buffalo plaid, red spiral earrings and a straight, tall posture, it would be hard to guess she’s 80 — let alone that she calls getting there a “miracle.”
