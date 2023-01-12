ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges

Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Mother of Missing Oakville Girl Jailed for Identity Theft

The biological mother and father of missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson have yet to face charges in her disappearance. On Sunday, though, Jordan Bowers was arrested for identity theft and fraud just after she was released following her sentence for child endangerment charges, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
OAKVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Discusses His Goals

Newly elected Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders began in his new role on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after he defeated former sheriff John Snaza in the general election. Just two weeks after he started in his new position Sanders said he found the inspiration to be involved in law enforcement during his childhood. He said law enforcement must run in his family, as his mother was a dispatcher and his father was a corrections deputy.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Olympia Offering Gift Cards in Exchange for Guns

An Olympia guns-for-gift-cards exchange is set for 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 31, as part of an effort by police and the city council to promote gun safety and reduce gun violence in the community. The exchange is by appointment only, the city announced on social media. Residents will...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

News Dump Ep. 127: Crashing This Plane — With No Subscribers!

On the 127th episode of News Dump, Aaron VanTuyl, Eric Schwartz and Isabel Vander Stoep discuss TikTok in Lewis County no more, the polar plunge, a mail thief, a plane crash, and an elusive car stopped by Centralia police. Brought to you by SUMMIT FUNDING and THE ROOF DOCTOR! Listen...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Jan. 17, 2023

• PEDRO SANCHEZ-CHAVEZ, 64, Lakewood, died Jan. 8 at his residence. Viewing will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Chehalis Eagles with a service to follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Grand Mound Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Pedestrian Taken to Harborview After Being Hit by Two Cars in Thurston County

A 27-year-old Shelton pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday after two cars in Thurston County struck him, according to Washington State Patrol. About 6:50 p.m., the man allegedly stepped out from the median and was hit by a car headed west on state Route 510 near Marvin Road Southeast. Then he was hit by a second car in the same area, according to State Patrol.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: The School System Is Failing Us

Editor’s Note: The following letter to the editor was written by a Centralia High School student as part of a class assignment. The current education system is failing our children, and it’s time for a change. We are teaching kids skills that are outdated and not applicable to their lives in the real world. It’s time to start teaching students the life skills they need to succeed.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Tigers Lose in Clark County

Centralia: Wilkerson 25, Baumel 4, Sprague, Scofield 3, Babka 2, Erickson 2. Mountain View: Peterson 22, Henderson 13, Brown 11, Wright 2, Pitre 2, Kuffner 2. The Centralia girls basketball team fell behind early and never quite recovered Monday, falling to 3A Mountain View 52-40 at Fort Vancouver. Emily Wilkerson...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Loggers Felled By Forks

Forks: K. Johnson 21, Ramos 10, Neel 10, B. Johnson 9, Wood 7, Gaydeski-St. John 4, Whorton 3, Dilley 1, Wallerstedt 1. Onalaska: B. Sandridge 14, Ikola 4, Berg 4, Haight 2, Talley 2, Zurinskas 2. The Onalaska girls basketball team hit the road in a big way Monday but...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

T-Birds Storm Back — Twice — to Take Down Skyview

LONGVIEW — Stacking the schedule with big-time opponents can be great experience in the long run, but it also helps to win, and the 2A No. 7 Tumwater boys basketball team did just that, coming from behind multiple times to beat 4A Skyview 63-61. It was the Thunderbirds’ fourth crack at a 4A team this season; they lost to three ranked teams at the Hardwood Invite in Seattle in December, and also fell to 3A Timberline in a true road test. This time around, Tumwater didn’t just punch above its weight; it proved it could win a 12-round fight.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Woman Celebrates 80th Birthday More Than 50 Years After Doctors Predicted Her Heart Would Fail

At 26 years old, Carla Wiseman, already a mother of three, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and told she likely had one year left to live. This weekend, surrounded by her children, husband Robert, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Wiseman celebrated her 80th birthday. Sporting buffalo plaid, red spiral earrings and a straight, tall posture, it would be hard to guess she’s 80 — let alone that she calls getting there a “miracle.”
CHEHALIS, WA

