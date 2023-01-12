Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you check your eligibility?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
James Franklin releases statement on decision to move on from assistant Taylor Stubblefield
James Franklin released a statement on Sunday. It was shortly after former Penn State assistant Taylor Stubblefield announced that he would not be returning for the 2023 season. Stubblefield coached the receivers at State College, and had a part in developing some of the top wideouts there. Jahan Dotson was...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly killed woman 'because she wouldn't talk to him,' mom says
The mother of the victim in a fatal shooting allegedly involving former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man broke her silence on social media.
Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
Pair of Penn State players not listed on updated Nittany Lions roster
Penn State released an updated roster for 2023 that includes transfers and incoming signees. However, 2 notable veterans were not included on the roster, with no explanation given. LB Charlie Katshir and DB Marquis Wilson do not appear on the 2023 roster, even as both players retain eligibility. Neither player has publicly announced a transfer, so it is currently unknown what their status for 2023 is.
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment
Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
CJ Stroud's NFL departure sets up crucial QB battle for Ohio State entering 2023
CJ Stroud delivered the news many fans and analysts were expecting for a while. After a long wait and some suspense, Stroud officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Stroud’s departure is not surprising but it does put another offseason quarterback battle at the front of Ohio State’s...
Georgia football player, staffer killed in car crash, UGA announces
Awful news to pass along out of Georgia. UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, died after a car accident early Sunday morning. According to WXIA’s report, it was a single-vehicle crash around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Willock was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy, the driver, was transported to the hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.
Drake Nugent, new Michigan OL, was amongst top-graded centers in 2022
Drake Nugent was one of the most effective players at his position in the country for the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF released its top 10 highest-graded centers from the 2022 season on Tuesday morning. Nugent, an incoming transfer from Stanford, ranks No. 7 nationally. Notably, he’s...
Celebrity Jeopardy contestants stumble with question related to 'the corn state'
Celebrity Jeopardy has produced some interesting moments in its run. Another one was produced recently with a question sure to stir a few B1G fanbases. In a question related to the movie “Field of Dreams,” the contestants were asked to fill in the blank of one of the iconic quotes from the movie. The answer was Iowa with the hint to the answer referencing “the corn state.”
Purdue to reportedly hire MAC assistant, former Boilermaker as new running backs coach
Ryan Walters continues to fill out his new staff at Purdue, and he’s reportedly set to hire a former Boilermaker. Lamar Conard, the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Miami (Ohio), will join the Purdue staff, Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported. Conard is a former Purdue starting defensive back and has been at Miami (Ohio) the last 5 seasons.
Greg Schiano announces date for Rutgers' 2023 Scarlet-White Spring Game
Greg Schiano is heading into Year 4 of his return to Rutgers, and there is some work to do moving into the 2023 season. After a 5-7 record and bowl game appearance during the 2021 season, Rutgers took a slight step back with a 4-8 record in 2022. The 1-8 record in conference play was also the worst for the program since an 0-9 B1G record in 2019.
Tom Brady's goodbye to football? Marcus Spears shares reaction to Brady's playoff performance in loss to Dallas
Tom Brady wrapped up one of the worst team seasons of his NFL career Monday night, losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-17 in a home playoff game. While Brady has a decision to make with either free agency or retirement to come, ESPN’s Marcus Spears believes the legendary quarterback is saying farewell to the game of football. Spears’ analysis comes from Brady’s postgame comments and the way Brady has played all year long.
Purdue specialist reveals AAC transfer destination
One member of Purdue’s special teams unit is on the move, revealing a transfer destination Sunday evening. The player is Chris Van Eekeren, a kicker who primarily served the program on kickoffs. He will be heading to the AAC and playing for Temple at his next destination. “First off...
Illinois football lands in-state long snapper to 2023 recruiting class
Illinois football is in the process of rounding out the 2023 recruiting class. Following a much-improved performance under Bret Bielema in 2022, the Illini are looking to build on an 8-win season moving forward. On the recruiting trail, Illinois locked in an in-state long snapper Tuesday. The player is Patrick...
TKO: Who is St. Louis’ best NBA player?
St. Louis has produced a number of great NBA players. Ed Macauley, Bill Bradley, Larry Hughes, JoJo White, and Bradley Beal to name a few. But “TKO” believes Jayson Tatum will turn out to be the best. The Kilcoyne Opinion hopes Tatum didn’t notice a recent endorsement for another player.
Gaming with Derek: Three Letter Words
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Tuesday night’s edition of Gaming with Derek, the Game Night crew of Brandy Flores, Alex Flum and Jake Rohm were tested on their knowledge of three letter words.
