Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Penn State players not listed on updated Nittany Lions roster

Penn State released an updated roster for 2023 that includes transfers and incoming signees. However, 2 notable veterans were not included on the roster, with no explanation given. LB Charlie Katshir and DB Marquis Wilson do not appear on the 2023 roster, even as both players retain eligibility. Neither player has publicly announced a transfer, so it is currently unknown what their status for 2023 is.
saturdaytradition.com

Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment

Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Georgia football player, staffer killed in car crash, UGA announces

Awful news to pass along out of Georgia. UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, died after a car accident early Sunday morning. According to WXIA’s report, it was a single-vehicle crash around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Willock was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy, the driver, was transported to the hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Drake Nugent, new Michigan OL, was amongst top-graded centers in 2022

Drake Nugent was one of the most effective players at his position in the country for the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF released its top 10 highest-graded centers from the 2022 season on Tuesday morning. Nugent, an incoming transfer from Stanford, ranks No. 7 nationally. Notably, he’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Celebrity Jeopardy contestants stumble with question related to 'the corn state'

Celebrity Jeopardy has produced some interesting moments in its run. Another one was produced recently with a question sure to stir a few B1G fanbases. In a question related to the movie “Field of Dreams,” the contestants were asked to fill in the blank of one of the iconic quotes from the movie. The answer was Iowa with the hint to the answer referencing “the corn state.”
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue to reportedly hire MAC assistant, former Boilermaker as new running backs coach

Ryan Walters continues to fill out his new staff at Purdue, and he’s reportedly set to hire a former Boilermaker. Lamar Conard, the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Miami (Ohio), will join the Purdue staff, Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported. Conard is a former Purdue starting defensive back and has been at Miami (Ohio) the last 5 seasons.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Schiano announces date for Rutgers' 2023 Scarlet-White Spring Game

Greg Schiano is heading into Year 4 of his return to Rutgers, and there is some work to do moving into the 2023 season. After a 5-7 record and bowl game appearance during the 2021 season, Rutgers took a slight step back with a 4-8 record in 2022. The 1-8 record in conference play was also the worst for the program since an 0-9 B1G record in 2019.
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Brady's goodbye to football? Marcus Spears shares reaction to Brady's playoff performance in loss to Dallas

Tom Brady wrapped up one of the worst team seasons of his NFL career Monday night, losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-17 in a home playoff game. While Brady has a decision to make with either free agency or retirement to come, ESPN’s Marcus Spears believes the legendary quarterback is saying farewell to the game of football. Spears’ analysis comes from Brady’s postgame comments and the way Brady has played all year long.
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue specialist reveals AAC transfer destination

One member of Purdue’s special teams unit is on the move, revealing a transfer destination Sunday evening. The player is Chris Van Eekeren, a kicker who primarily served the program on kickoffs. He will be heading to the AAC and playing for Temple at his next destination. “First off...
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football lands in-state long snapper to 2023 recruiting class

Illinois football is in the process of rounding out the 2023 recruiting class. Following a much-improved performance under Bret Bielema in 2022, the Illini are looking to build on an 8-win season moving forward. On the recruiting trail, Illinois locked in an in-state long snapper Tuesday. The player is Patrick...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bet365 Ohio Promo Code: How to Claim $200 Bonus Bets on Any Game

Place your first wager of the week with the best bet365 Ohio promo code offer. It only takes a few minutes to register. When using our links, a code is not needed. The welcome bonus will automatically be applied. Bet365 Sportsbook. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
OHIO STATE
FOX 2

TKO: Who is St. Louis’ best NBA player?

St. Louis has produced a number of great NBA players. Ed Macauley, Bill Bradley, Larry Hughes, JoJo White, and Bradley Beal to name a few. But “TKO” believes Jayson Tatum will turn out to be the best. The Kilcoyne Opinion hopes Tatum didn’t notice a recent endorsement for another player.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

