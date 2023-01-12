Spokane Valley to spend $6M of federal funds on affordable housing, homelessness

(The Center Square) -The City of Spokane Valley is investing $6 million in American Rescue plan funds into affordable housing solutions and services to help the homeless stabilize their lives.

On Thursday, the city issued a Request for Proposals that outlines the priorities and eligibility for funding from the city’s $16 million share of federal stimulus dollars. Applications for funding are due by Feb. 10 and will be evaluated by the city council in March.

Under U.S. Department of Treasury rules, all ARP funds must be distributed by the end of 2024, and projects must be completed two years later.

Spokane Valley officials say their focus for the use of the ARP money is on preventing homelessness and providing people experiencing housing insecurity with permanent solutions.

Toward that end, criteria for businesses and organizations to qualify for some of the available federal funds places priority on:

Households below 80% Area Median Income, which his slightly over $60,000 for a household.Land acquisition and development of new affordable housing units.Acquisition and conversion of existing facilities into housing obtainable at lower costs.Management and operation of affordable housing units and services.Down payment or rental assistance programs.Improving availability of affordable housing, including programs or services to support long-term security.

The city has further defined what will make applications the most competitive:

The project must focus on households below 40% of Area Median Income.Land acquisition and development of permanent supportive housing, temporary residences, or shelters for people experiencing homelessness.Acquisition and conversion of existing facilities to permanent supportive housing, temporary residences, or shelters.Operation and management of programs or services, including shelter management and alleviation of food insecurity.

The city offers an online application form, which comes with instructions, at www.SpokaneValley.org/grant/funding. For more information, contact Sara Farr via email at sfarr@spokanevalley.org or by phone at 509-720-5041.