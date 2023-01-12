ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Spokane Valley to spend $6M of federal funds on affordable housing, homelessness

By By RaeLynn Ricarte | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDLIs_0kCbUphz00

(The Center Square) -The City of Spokane Valley is investing $6 million in American Rescue plan funds into affordable housing solutions and services to help the homeless stabilize their lives.

On Thursday, the city issued a Request for Proposals that outlines the priorities and eligibility for funding from the city’s $16 million share of federal stimulus dollars. Applications for funding are due by Feb. 10 and will be evaluated by the city council in March.

Under U.S. Department of Treasury rules, all ARP funds must be distributed by the end of 2024, and projects must be completed two years later.

Spokane Valley officials say their focus for the use of the ARP money is on preventing homelessness and providing people experiencing housing insecurity with permanent solutions.

Toward that end, criteria for businesses and organizations to qualify for some of the available federal funds places priority on:

Households below 80% Area Median Income, which his slightly over $60,000 for a household.Land acquisition and development of new affordable housing units.Acquisition and conversion of existing facilities into housing obtainable at lower costs.Management and operation of affordable housing units and services.Down payment or rental assistance programs.Improving availability of affordable housing, including programs or services to support long-term security.

The city has further defined what will make applications the most competitive:

The project must focus on households below 40% of Area Median Income.Land acquisition and development of permanent supportive housing, temporary residences, or shelters for people experiencing homelessness.Acquisition and conversion of existing facilities to permanent supportive housing, temporary residences, or shelters.Operation and management of programs or services, including shelter management and alleviation of food insecurity.

The city offers an online application form, which comes with instructions, at www.SpokaneValley.org/grant/funding. For more information, contact Sara Farr via email at sfarr@spokanevalley.org or by phone at 509-720-5041.

Comments / 8

Jane Raymer
5d ago

Those people are not dumb, they have this town and state pay for every thing for them. To bad we don't have a sign to stretch over I 90, come one come all so you can get free every thing, and oh guess what you don' have to work or any thing, just smile and say thank you!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

“I’d just like to see the neighborhood get back to where it was,” Camp Hope is shrinking, businesses still affected by nearby crime

SPOKANE, Wash. —If you’ve driven along I-90 or in the East Central Neighborhood, you’ve probably seen fencing and security at Camp Hope, as well as how much smaller the camp has become. At its height, the encampment had over 600 people. Now, less than 200 people call the camp home, and that number continues to drop.  In October, businesses in...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Spokane Man Among Nine Indicted in Federal Court for Alleged Involvement in Fraudulent $100 Million Scheme Involving Dietary Supplements

UTAH - A 45-year-old Spokane man was among nine defendants indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Utah in December for their alleged participation in a fraudulent online scheme involving the sale of dietary supplements using misleading and fraudulent practices. Through the scheme, the nine defendants allegedly obtained more than $100 million of credit and debit card processing from financial institutions and payment processors.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Inslee's Office Responds to Criticism Over Proposed Funding Pause for Spokane Freeway Work

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley Fire Department distributes AEDs to local law enforcement

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department will be giving out 23 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, the Spokane Valley Police Department and the Liberty Lake Police Department. SVFD says the repurposing of the AEDs will be divided up through a lend-lease program. The AEDs will be in law enforcement vehicles for quick...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
inlander.com

Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees

Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two people detained in Post Falls drug investigation

POST FALLS, Idaho — Two people were detained as police searched for possible distribution of drugs from a home in Post Falls. The Post Falls Police Department says their Post Falls Police Special Response Team reported to a home on the 1700 block of Catherine Street in Post Falls (off North Catherine Street and West 17th Avenue). Police say the...
POST FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck

SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich

FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Gilbert to enter change of plea again

SPOKANE – The U.S. District Court in Spokane reports a new trial for former auto dealer Mark W. Gilbert has been cancelled as a change of plea hearing is set for March 6. Gilbert is charged with fraud in connection to a document associated with buying a home in Hawaii in 2014. According to the U.S. District Court, Gilbert will not be sentenced until his change of plea occurs.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane woman celebrates 105th birthday

SPOKANE, Wash. — One woman has seen the changes here in Spokane and the surrounding cities over the last century. Katherine Turnley has been around to see it all. The new growth, developments, and thousands of families who have settled down to make this city their home. And today,...
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy