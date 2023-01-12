Read full article on original website
Questions raised after Ascension Parish major drainage pumps catch fire
Dubbed the "crown jewel" of Ascension Parish's drainage system, the Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station was completely shut for a little more than eight hours on a rainy day in late December, allowing waters to rise for a time but not flood any structures, a preliminary analysis has found. Three...
Mandeville seeks to increase green space by buying 13-acre tract
The city of Mandeville wants to purchase 13 acres of heavily wooded land that City Council members and residents say is a sensitive tract that is vital to the city's drainage. The Mandeville City Council adopted a resolution Thursday asking Mayor Clay Madden's administration to start negotiations with the land's owner within the next two weeks. That follows a council budget amendment last fall calling for the purchase.
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
From the Files of The Farmer
It may have been an unwelcome guest at the time, but now parish officials are using the Nov. 21 tornado as a hostile ally in a push to get voters to approve a courthouse tax initiative. Speaking to a group of about 50 downtown business owners Monday night, judges Peter...
How to spur investment in New Orleans East? Business owners ponder solutions
Parking police cars at problem gas stations. Sending descriptions of vacant New Orleans East properties – and the benefits of doing business in the area – to Fortune 500 companies. And spreading the word about the East's amenities, instead of broadcasting its ills. Those are just some of...
Senior activity center could open in Madisonville by early April
Officials with the town of Madisonville and the Council on Aging St. Tammany have talked for nearly three years about the possibility of opening a senior activity center there. After setbacks brought by the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida, it looks like the long-discussed project will finally happen. The Madisonville...
1 fatally shot at edge of Lower Garden District; 2nd murder reported Tuesday morning
A man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday at the edge of the Lower Garden District, New Orleans police said. It's the second fatal shooting reported in the city so far Tuesday. In the first killing, a man was shot dead in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans...
Body of missing Mandeville boater found in Lake Pontchartrain after more than a week
The body of a Mandeville boater was found in Lake Pontchartrain more than a week after he went missing, authorities said late Monday. Billy Coile's body was found Monday about 3/4 of a mile offshore of Green Point in Fountainebleau State Park, according to a statement from the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office.
A Louisiana town's deadliest year leaves families on edge: 'I don't want to lose another child'
Ronie Taylor, an aspiring businessman, liked to dress in button-downs and bow ties. He dressed sharply for the job he wanted, even if he was only 15. He was a fierce worker — he’d stop practicing his drums to help other students in the Bogalusa High School band catch up. He’d save money so he could buy his friends Christmas gifts. He told his parents he’d someday get rich and they wouldn’t need to work anymore.
Guest column: Avondale deal is one more example of why port authorties should coordinate, not compete
As a past member and chair of the Port of New Orleans Dock Board, I read with great interest — and dismay — recent reports that the Port of South Louisiana plans to spend $445 million to buy the old Avondale site. I believe this is a seriously bad idea, but it presents an opportunity to rethink how we manage Louisiana’s ports.
Talking Business: Stirling's incoming CEO Townsend Underhill wants the north shore to embrace growth
In his 16 years with Covington-based real estate firm Stirling, Townsend Underhill has helped grow the firm — known as Stirling Properties until late last year — from brokering deals and developing commercial properties into asset management and project financing for clients. Today, Stirling is one of the...
Will Sutton: It's going to take a village to attack the crime problem
I continue to be frustrated and deeply concerned about the ongoing crime in New Orleans. Though we know it happens frequently, it's shocking when crime, especially violent crime, touches us or someone we love or know. We're alarmed. We want action. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is right to form...
New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction
Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
New Orleans police respond to deadly shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man died Sunday night after police found him lying on the ground near the corner of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, his body riddled with bullets. New Orleans police said the shooting occurred a bit before 7:00 p.m. New Orleans EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Three shot while driving in separate cases in New Orleans Saturday
Three people traveling in vehicles were injured in separate shootings Saturday in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the shootings occurred around midday. At 11:38 a.m., a 39-year-old man driving north on Elysian Fields Avenue near Marais Street in St. Roch (map) was shot at multiple times by an unknown person. The victim was struck in his right side and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the NOPD said.
Xavier and Ochsner will team up for new medical school: 'Two powerful forces'
Months after Xavier University in New Orleans announced plans to open a new medical school, the university said Tuesday that Louisiana-based health care giant Ochsner Health will be a partner in the venture. The two well-known institutions will form a standalone nonprofit corporation to operate the medical school, which aims...
Man shot dead in Plum Orchard, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead overnight in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:36 a.m. in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. He died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more information on the killing or...
Gonzales one of first in U.S. to get a Girl Scouts DreamLab, new space to meet and learn
Girl Scouts of the USA is rolling out a program to bring new spaces across the country for scouts to meet and learn — and Gonzales and Denver will be the first to get them. The Girl Scout DreamLab centers will have a portable stage, a media booth where podcasts and videos can be recorded, a crafts area, conference room and a simulated indoor campfire, as well as retail space for the sale of Girl Scout uniforms.
Hyundai owners snap up free steering wheel locks from NOPD after car theft spike
New Orleans police have run out of the steering wheel locks that the department's 6th District began distributing Friday to residents who own certain types of Hyundai vehicles. The locks were provided by Hyundai Motor America to combat a surge in thefts last year that authorities say was likely driven...
