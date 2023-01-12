Ronie Taylor, an aspiring businessman, liked to dress in button-downs and bow ties. He dressed sharply for the job he wanted, even if he was only 15. He was a fierce worker — he’d stop practicing his drums to help other students in the Bogalusa High School band catch up. He’d save money so he could buy his friends Christmas gifts. He told his parents he’d someday get rich and they wouldn’t need to work anymore.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO