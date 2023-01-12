ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Mandeville seeks to increase green space by buying 13-acre tract

The city of Mandeville wants to purchase 13 acres of heavily wooded land that City Council members and residents say is a sensitive tract that is vital to the city's drainage. The Mandeville City Council adopted a resolution Thursday asking Mayor Clay Madden's administration to start negotiations with the land's owner within the next two weeks. That follows a council budget amendment last fall calling for the purchase.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

It may have been an unwelcome guest at the time, but now parish officials are using the Nov. 21 tornado as a hostile ally in a push to get voters to approve a courthouse tax initiative. Speaking to a group of about 50 downtown business owners Monday night, judges Peter...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Senior activity center could open in Madisonville by early April

Officials with the town of Madisonville and the Council on Aging St. Tammany have talked for nearly three years about the possibility of opening a senior activity center there. After setbacks brought by the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida, it looks like the long-discussed project will finally happen. The Madisonville...
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

A Louisiana town's deadliest year leaves families on edge: 'I don't want to lose another child'

Ronie Taylor, an aspiring businessman, liked to dress in button-downs and bow ties. He dressed sharply for the job he wanted, even if he was only 15. He was a fierce worker — he’d stop practicing his drums to help other students in the Bogalusa High School band catch up. He’d save money so he could buy his friends Christmas gifts. He told his parents he’d someday get rich and they wouldn’t need to work anymore.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: It's going to take a village to attack the crime problem

I continue to be frustrated and deeply concerned about the ongoing crime in New Orleans. Though we know it happens frequently, it's shocking when crime, especially violent crime, touches us or someone we love or know. We're alarmed. We want action. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is right to form...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue

A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction

Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police respond to deadly shooting on Esplanade Avenue

A man died Sunday night after police found him lying on the ground near the corner of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, his body riddled with bullets. New Orleans police said the shooting occurred a bit before 7:00 p.m. New Orleans EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Three shot while driving in separate cases in New Orleans Saturday

Three people traveling in vehicles were injured in separate shootings Saturday in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the shootings occurred around midday. At 11:38 a.m., a 39-year-old man driving north on Elysian Fields Avenue near Marais Street in St. Roch (map) was shot at multiple times by an unknown person. The victim was struck in his right side and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the NOPD said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Plum Orchard, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead overnight in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:36 a.m. in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. He died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more information on the killing or...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gonzales one of first in U.S. to get a Girl Scouts DreamLab, new space to meet and learn

Girl Scouts of the USA is rolling out a program to bring new spaces across the country for scouts to meet and learn — and Gonzales and Denver will be the first to get them. The Girl Scout DreamLab centers will have a portable stage, a media booth where podcasts and videos can be recorded, a crafts area, conference room and a simulated indoor campfire, as well as retail space for the sale of Girl Scout uniforms.
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy