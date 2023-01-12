ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

Meghan Markle Wore Head-to-Toe Jenni Kayne in Netflix Docuseries—Here's How to Get Her Look

By Destinee Scott
PureWow
PureWow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zgXM_0kCbULfX00

ICYMI: The last episode of Harry & Meghan hit Netflix on December 15. Since then, we've been working to unpack every detail , including Meghan Markle's outfits . One ensemble that stood out in particular was her effortless, cozy-looking and coordinated pale purple sweater and skirt combination. When we discovered the pieces were from Jenni Kayne —one of our favorite California-based lifestyle brands—we didn't hesitate to add them to our carts.

The cashmere boyfriend sweater is already sold out in two colors (including the frost one that Markle wore), but the slip skirt is still fully in stock.

Here's everything you need to know about the Jenni Kayne picks Markle wore.

Hold Up. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have *Another* Netflix Show Coming Out This Month?

1. Jenni Kayne Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWeSe_0kCbULfX00

Jenni Kayne

Even if you don't have a royal budget, Jenni Kayne reviewers swear this cashmere sweater is worth every penny. Besides the super soft and cozy material, you'll be thankful for the high-low hem, side slits and loose sleeves. Just hear this Jenni Kayne buyer out: "This sweater drapes just right to dress up or down. And the color is gorgeously in-between gray and dusty blue. Is it right to love a sweater this much?" Just be aware that this beauty has to be dry cleaned.

Buy IT ($395)

Size range: XS to XXL

2. Jenni Kayne Slip Skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEReK_0kCbULfX00

Jenni Kayne

Made from 100 percent smooth polyester that hugs your curves in all the right ways, this classic, dry-clean only slip skirt is a must-have to transition from summer to fall. Jenni Kayne reviewers mention that it features a stretchy band that comes in handy if you're pregnant. Plus, the length is just right, hitting right at mid-calf so you can show off your favorite shoes.

Buy IT ($225)

Size range: XS to XXL

Other Great Jenni Kayne Picks

Jenni Kayne Slip Skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jniDf_0kCbULfX00

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fproducts%2Fslip-skirt-olive&xcust=Meghan%20Markle%20Wears%20JK%2023

In Olive

225

Buy IT Now

Jenni Kayne Slip Skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJ0WG_0kCbULfX00

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fproducts%2Fslip-skirt-black&xcust=Meghan%20Markle%20Wears%20JK%2023

In Black

225

Buy It Now

Jenni Kayne Boucle Cocoon Crewneck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4D7F_0kCbULfX00

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fproducts%2Fboucle-cocoon-crewneck-frost&xcust=Meghan%20Markle%20Wears%20JK%2023

In Frost

295

Buy It Now

Jenni Kayne Everyday Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjDrN_0kCbULfX00

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fproducts%2Feveryday-sweater-oatmeal&xcust=Meghan%20Markle%20Wears%20JK%2023

In Oatmeal

155

Buy It Now

Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Is Officially Out in the World. But Where Do the Sussexes Go from Here?

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Reveals What He Loved About Ex Chelsy Davy, How Queen Influenced Their Split

Prince Harry recounted his previous romances in his book Spare. Among the relationships he revisited was with his then-long-time girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. Prince William's younger brother shared the things about his ex-girlfriend, Davy, that he loved. Apparently, he loved how she carried out her free-spirited lifestyle. "I loved Chels’ ease,...
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Under Fire For Attempting To Demascluinize Prince Harry In Public: 'He's Lost A Lot Of Respect'

Meghan Markle is under fire yet again. This time, influencer Andrew Tate, who was being interviewed by Dan Wootton on GB News, believes the former actress, 41, is the one who is in control of Prince Harry. “Harry in many ways he’s ended up a beacon of that," he stated. “He’s certainly lost a lot of the respect of the people and the people who are fans of the royal family.”“Meghan has something to do with that — it's certainly the way she talks about the royal family as a whole, the way she talks to him and about him,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir

Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
People

Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role

King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PureWow

PureWow

2K+
Followers
562
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy