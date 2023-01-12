Meghan Markle Wore Head-to-Toe Jenni Kayne in Netflix Docuseries—Here's How to Get Her Look

ICYMI: The last episode of Harry & Meghan hit Netflix on December 15. Since then, we've been working to unpack every detail , including Meghan Markle's outfits . One ensemble that stood out in particular was her effortless, cozy-looking and coordinated pale purple sweater and skirt combination. When we discovered the pieces were from Jenni Kayne —one of our favorite California-based lifestyle brands—we didn't hesitate to add them to our carts.

The cashmere boyfriend sweater is already sold out in two colors (including the frost one that Markle wore), but the slip skirt is still fully in stock.

Here's everything you need to know about the Jenni Kayne picks Markle wore.

Hold Up. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have *Another* Netflix Show Coming Out This Month?

Jenni Kayne

Even if you don't have a royal budget, Jenni Kayne reviewers swear this cashmere sweater is worth every penny. Besides the super soft and cozy material, you'll be thankful for the high-low hem, side slits and loose sleeves. Just hear this Jenni Kayne buyer out: "This sweater drapes just right to dress up or down. And the color is gorgeously in-between gray and dusty blue. Is it right to love a sweater this much?" Just be aware that this beauty has to be dry cleaned.

Size range: XS to XXL

Jenni Kayne

Made from 100 percent smooth polyester that hugs your curves in all the right ways, this classic, dry-clean only slip skirt is a must-have to transition from summer to fall. Jenni Kayne reviewers mention that it features a stretchy band that comes in handy if you're pregnant. Plus, the length is just right, hitting right at mid-calf so you can show off your favorite shoes.

Size range: XS to XXL

Other Great Jenni Kayne Picks

Jenni Kayne Slip Skirt

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fproducts%2Fslip-skirt-olive&xcust=Meghan%20Markle%20Wears%20JK%2023

In Olive

225

Buy IT Now

Jenni Kayne Slip Skirt

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fproducts%2Fslip-skirt-black&xcust=Meghan%20Markle%20Wears%20JK%2023

In Black

225

Buy It Now

Jenni Kayne Boucle Cocoon Crewneck

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fproducts%2Fboucle-cocoon-crewneck-frost&xcust=Meghan%20Markle%20Wears%20JK%2023

In Frost

295

Buy It Now

Jenni Kayne Everyday Sweater

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fproducts%2Feveryday-sweater-oatmeal&xcust=Meghan%20Markle%20Wears%20JK%2023

In Oatmeal

155

Buy It Now

Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Is Officially Out in the World. But Where Do the Sussexes Go from Here?

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.