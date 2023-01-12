Meghan Markle Wore Head-to-Toe Jenni Kayne in Netflix Docuseries—Here's How to Get Her Look
ICYMI: The last episode of Harry & Meghan hit Netflix on December 15. Since then, we've been working to unpack every detail , including Meghan Markle's outfits . One ensemble that stood out in particular was her effortless, cozy-looking and coordinated pale purple sweater and skirt combination. When we discovered the pieces were from Jenni Kayne —one of our favorite California-based lifestyle brands—we didn't hesitate to add them to our carts.
The cashmere boyfriend sweater is already sold out in two colors (including the frost one that Markle wore), but the slip skirt is still fully in stock.
Here's everything you need to know about the Jenni Kayne picks Markle wore.
1. Jenni Kayne Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Even if you don't have a royal budget, Jenni Kayne reviewers swear this cashmere sweater is worth every penny. Besides the super soft and cozy material, you'll be thankful for the high-low hem, side slits and loose sleeves. Just hear this Jenni Kayne buyer out: "This sweater drapes just right to dress up or down. And the color is gorgeously in-between gray and dusty blue. Is it right to love a sweater this much?" Just be aware that this beauty has to be dry cleaned.Buy IT ($395)
Size range: XS to XXL
2. Jenni Kayne Slip Skirt
Made from 100 percent smooth polyester that hugs your curves in all the right ways, this classic, dry-clean only slip skirt is a must-have to transition from summer to fall. Jenni Kayne reviewers mention that it features a stretchy band that comes in handy if you're pregnant. Plus, the length is just right, hitting right at mid-calf so you can show off your favorite shoes.Buy IT ($225)
Size range: XS to XXL
Other Great Jenni Kayne Picks
