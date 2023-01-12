ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

The Spun

Look: Sarah Fuller's Message For Brett Maher Goes Viral

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a brutal performance against the Buccaneers on Monday night.  Unfortunately for Maher, he became the first kicker to miss four extra point attempts in a regular-season or playoff game since the NFL started tracking the statistic in 1932. Sarah Fuller, a ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Titans General Manager Decision

Shortly after reports surfaced that the Titans had narrowed their general manager search to three names, it appears they've made a decision. Per Dianna Russini of ESPN, "The Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon as their new [GM]." Carthon was in the ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Reportedly Decide On New General Manager

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly found their next general manager. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon. A former star running back at Florida, Carthon played three seasons in the NFL before joining the Atlanta ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Have 3 Finalists For General Manager

The search for Jon Robinson's replacement is reportedly down to three. Per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "the Titans are wrapping up their first round of GM interviews and transitioning to the next. Among those who scored second interviews, according to sources: their interim GM Ryan ...
NASHVILLE, TN
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
arizonasuntimes.com

Major University Sued over Speech Policies

Oklahoma State University (OSU) violated students’ First and Fourteenth amendment rights by enforcing policies which police speech concerning political and social issues, according to a lawsuit filed by legal group Speech First on Tuesday. OSU enforces policies which “deter, suppress, and punish speech about political and social issues of...
STILLWATER, OK
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Pizza makers meeting in Tulsa in attempt to break world record

TULSA, Okla. — Pizza makers are meeting in Tulsa in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest pizza party. Andolini’s is hosting the record attempt that will take place during the TU vs Tulane men’s basketball game on Jan. 21 at The University of Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa doesn’t always get the love it deserves. But take some time to explore Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, and you’ll quickly find out why this up-and-coming destination is well worth a visit. Tulsa was once known as the “Oil Capital of the World,” and today, you’ll still find...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

3 women hospitalized after car crash on Turner Turnpike

SAPULPA, Okla. — Three women were hospitalized after a car crash on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the Turner Turnpike, at mile marker 215 in Sapulpa. According to OHP, a...
SAPULPA, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
