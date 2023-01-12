ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Official Decision

Damar Hamlin has decided to watch Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game from home.  He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon after the AP reported that he was going to be in attendance for the game. "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my ...
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement

Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers.  According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job.  The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling

You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
The Spun

NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change

It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Racing News

Jack Hewitt knocks Kyle Larson for boycotting Chili Bowl

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell elected to skip the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals. Last night, the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals came to a close. 370 drivers filled the entry list for the week-long indoor dirt midget show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hear from Jack Hewitt below. However, there’s some notable absences...
TULSA, OK
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Vikings Player On Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings will be without a veteran player on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota's Cameron Dantzler is dealing with a serious personal matter.  He will not play on Sunday. The specifics of the situation with Dantzler are unclear at this time. However, it's believed to be something ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Sato joins Ganassi as Japanese driver to race ovals only

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will wind down his career this season by scaling back to ovals only in IndyCar as the Japanese driver moves to Chip Ganassi Racing. Sato will share the No. 11 Honda with rookie Marcus Armstrong, who was hired to drive...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired Sunday Morning

Los Angeles Chargers fans - and players - weren't very happy with the officiating in Saturday night's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.  Chargers star Joey Bosa was particularly upset with the head official on Saturday night. Bosa believes the referee missed a couple of false start and holding ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.  "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Racing News

Daytona Practice Results: January 2023 (ARCA Menards Series)

ARCA practice results from Daytona International Speedway. In February, the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, the field took to the 2.5-mile oval for a pre-race practice session. View Daytona practice results below. Frankie Muniz made headlines this week as he announced he’ll...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Jaylen Waddle Announcement

Dolphins star receiver Jaylen Waddle could be done for the day after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's wild card matchup with the Bills. Per the team, Waddle is questionable to return after coming down hard on a third-down pass breakup. The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter. "His ego ...
DETROIT, MI
