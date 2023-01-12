Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Official Decision
Damar Hamlin has decided to watch Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game from home. He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon after the AP reported that he was going to be in attendance for the game. "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my ...
Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way
Formula 1 owners are resisting Michael Andretti's bid to start an 11th team in the sport. The post Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement
Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers. According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job. The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired
The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change
It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Past Champions Criticizing Kyle Larson for a Major Offseason Decision Are Way off Base
Critics have been lashing out at Kyle Larson over skipping the Chili Nationals, but suggesting he's forgotten his roots is absurd. The post Past Champions Criticizing Kyle Larson for a Major Offseason Decision Are Way off Base appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jack Hewitt knocks Kyle Larson for boycotting Chili Bowl
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell elected to skip the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals. Last night, the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals came to a close. 370 drivers filled the entry list for the week-long indoor dirt midget show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hear from Jack Hewitt below. However, there’s some notable absences...
Kyle Busch signs Netspend as NASCAR sponsor: New paint scheme released
Richard Childress Racing has released the paint scheme of another new sponsor for Kyle Busch. Netspend is a provider of various financial solutions. The company will sponsor Kyle Busch beginning with the 2023 NASCAR season. View the Kyle Busch paint scheme below. Busch will drive the No. 8 Netspend Chevrolet...
NFL World Is Praying For Vikings Player On Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings will be without a veteran player on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota's Cameron Dantzler is dealing with a serious personal matter. He will not play on Sunday. The specifics of the situation with Dantzler are unclear at this time. However, it's believed to be something ...
Autoweek.com
Bubba Wallace Refuses to Let Controversy Define Him, Puts Michael Jordan in Victory Lane
Bubba Wallace achieved significant notoriety in 2021 when he became only the second Black driver in NASCAR history to win a Cup race. Previously, Wendell Scott earned his only career win in NASCAR’s premier series (known then as the Grand National Series) in 1963. Wallace also has been part...
FOX Sports
Sato joins Ganassi as Japanese driver to race ovals only
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will wind down his career this season by scaling back to ovals only in IndyCar as the Japanese driver moves to Chip Ganassi Racing. Sato will share the No. 11 Honda with rookie Marcus Armstrong, who was hired to drive...
Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired Sunday Morning
Los Angeles Chargers fans - and players - weren't very happy with the officiating in Saturday night's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chargers star Joey Bosa was particularly upset with the head official on Saturday night. Bosa believes the referee missed a couple of false start and holding ...
Look: NFL World Is Furious With Jeff Saturday Update
When the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday to be their interim head coach, much of the football world was stunned.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future. "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
Daytona Practice Results: January 2023 (ARCA Menards Series)
ARCA practice results from Daytona International Speedway. In February, the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, the field took to the 2.5-mile oval for a pre-race practice session. View Daytona practice results below. Frankie Muniz made headlines this week as he announced he’ll...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jaylen Waddle Announcement
Dolphins star receiver Jaylen Waddle could be done for the day after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's wild card matchup with the Bills. Per the team, Waddle is questionable to return after coming down hard on a third-down pass breakup. The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter. "His ego ...
NASCAR Drivers Will Pedal for Medals at Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
A NASCAR first will occur on Sunday, Feb. 5. The sanctioning body announced today that the top-three finishers in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. The medal ceremony will take place on a podium in Victory Lane, which is located beneath...
