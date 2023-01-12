Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility reductions to one-quarter of a mile or less in locally dense fog. * WHERE...Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cullman Counties in northern Alabama. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 00:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest North Carolina and east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibilities.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Hamilton; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Monroe; West Polk AREAS OF DENSE FOG LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING Patches of fog have developed across the area late tonight. Some of this fog may become locally dense overnight with visibility dropping to one-quarter mile or less at times. So please use caution if traveling in these areas through Wednesday morning. Be alert for rapid changes in visibility on area roadways and allow extra space between vehicles.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, East Polk, Hamilton, Loudon, Marion, McMinn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; East Polk; Hamilton; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Southeast Monroe; West Polk DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest North Carolina and east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibilities.
