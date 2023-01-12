Read full article on original website
Related
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
On Savage Shores by Caroline Dodds Pennock review – a whole new world
In a reversal of traditional historical accounts, Dodds Pennock tells the story of indigenous Americans’ first steps in Europe
Post Register
Comedian praised for viral speech about 'woke culture' destroying young minds
OXFORD, United Kingdom (TND) — A speech slamming “woke culture” at the Oxford Union Society, given by Russian-British comedian Konstantin Kisin, garnered him a resounding applause, laughs and over 2 million views on Twitter as of Tuesday morning. During his speech, the frequent satirist told members of...
Comments / 0