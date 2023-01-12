ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Post Register

Comedian praised for viral speech about 'woke culture' destroying young minds

OXFORD, United Kingdom (TND) — A speech slamming “woke culture” at the Oxford Union Society, given by Russian-British comedian Konstantin Kisin, garnered him a resounding applause, laughs and over 2 million views on Twitter as of Tuesday morning. During his speech, the frequent satirist told members of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy