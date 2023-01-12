ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
wdhn.com

Jerry Jones Changes Tune, Says Cowboys Will Evaluate Kicker

The Dallas owner walked back his remarks from immediately after the team’s playoff win less than 12 hours later. Less than 12 hours after dismissing the idea that the Cowboys would look to explore other options at kicker following Brett Maher’s historically poor performance in Monday night’s win against the Buccaneers, Dallas owner Jerry Jones changed his tune and said that the club would evaluate the position this upcoming week.
DALLAS, TX
wdhn.com

Russell Gage Hospitalized After Being Carted Off Field vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay wide receiver suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s wild-card loss to Dallas. Near the end of Monday night’s wild-card round matchup between the Buccaneers and Cowboys, Tampa Bay wideout Russell Gage was carted off the field after taking a hard hit while trying to catch a pass near the end zone.
TAMPA, FL
wdhn.com

Panthers to Interview Former Saints Coach Sean Payton, per Reports

Carolina is the fourth team to receive permission. The Panthers have been granted permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. They are the fourth team to get the chance to speak with Payton, joining the Broncos, Cardinals and Texans, but no team can officially interview him until Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wdhn.com

Maurice Jones-Drew Predicted Jaguars’ Comeback Over Chargers

Jacksonville trailed Los Angeles by 20 points at halftime. When the Chargers led the Jaguars 27–7 at halftime on Saturday night, not many people believed Jacksonville would be able to come back and win. However, NFL GameDay’s Maurice Jones-Drew, who played for Jacksonville for the majority of his career,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

