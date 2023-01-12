Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tom Brady Called Out for Dirty Play vs. Cowboys
The legendary quarterback was criticized for a questionable move midway through the blowout loss. If Monday night’s wild-card loss to the Cowboys was Tom Brady’s final appearance with the Buccaneers, it was certainly not a highlight of his three-year tenure. Tampa Bay’s offense struggled to score in the 31–14 loss, and in the second half, he caught heat for what looked like an attempt at a dirty takedown of a Dallas defender.
Panthers to Interview Former Saints Coach Sean Payton, per Reports
Carolina is the fourth team to receive permission. The Panthers have been granted permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. They are the fourth team to get the chance to speak with Payton, joining the Broncos, Cardinals and Texans, but no team can officially interview him until Tuesday.
Chargers Fire Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, QB Coach Shane Day
The firings come days after the Jaguars’ historic wild-card comeback over Los Angeles. The Chargers announced on Tuesday the firing of offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day. The moves come just three days after the Jaguars’ historic wild-card comeback over Los Angeles. In the...
Jerry Jones Changes Tune, Says Cowboys Will Evaluate Kicker
The Dallas owner walked back his remarks from immediately after the team’s playoff win less than 12 hours later. Less than 12 hours after dismissing the idea that the Cowboys would look to explore other options at kicker following Brett Maher’s historically poor performance in Monday night’s win against the Buccaneers, Dallas owner Jerry Jones changed his tune and said that the club would evaluate the position this upcoming week.
Bills’ Margin of Victory vs. Dolphins Equals Damar Hamlin’s Number
Buffalo’s emotional season continued with another inadvertent tribute to its injured safety. The Bills' emotional season continued during the wild-card round with another inadvertent numerical nod to injured safety Damar Hamlin. Buffalo defeated the Dolphins 34–31—with the margin of victory, three, equalling Hamlin’s jersey number. Hamlin...
Maurice Jones-Drew Predicted Jaguars’ Comeback Over Chargers
Jacksonville trailed Los Angeles by 20 points at halftime. When the Chargers led the Jaguars 27–7 at halftime on Saturday night, not many people believed Jacksonville would be able to come back and win. However, NFL GameDay’s Maurice Jones-Drew, who played for Jacksonville for the majority of his career,...
Bills’ Game-Clinching Play Over Dolphins Sparks Controversy
The refs may have gotten this one wrong. The final play of Sunday’s Bills–Dolphins wild-card game sparked a controversial reaction over whether or not Bills running back Devin Singletary passed the first-down marker on his game-clinching run. The official call was that Singletary succeeded on his third-down run,...
