Semi blocks 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on scene of a semi truck and trailer experiencing mechanical issues that is blocking 395 in Kennewick. According to Trooper Chris Thorson the semi is blocking the southbound lanes of SR 395 near 7th Ave.
Deadly crash in Walla Walla County under investigation
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash on SR 12 that happened around 4:30 p.m. on January 16. The one car crash happened when the driver was traveling westbound on SR 12 about 5 miles east of Walla Walla. The driver left the roadway to the right and hit the guardrail according to the WSP.
WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
Man arrested after crashing into parked camper in Kennewick
A man was arrested after crashing into a parked camper in Kennewick. After being treated for injuries at the hospital the man was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI.
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The driver who crashed into a parked camper Friday night was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, investigators said Sunday morning. It happened near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and South Union Street just before 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities said officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the scene. It was reported a Dodge Challenger...
Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH
PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
Investigation into Richland crash near river continues
RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the brakes and drove down the embankment, where...
Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance
PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza's personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
Morning news and weather update January 16: New Bill would lower BAC limit in WA, KPD responds to 3 DUI's in 12 hours and warm temps and possible rain showers
Governor Jay Inslee supports a bill that would lower the legal BAC limit in hopes of decreasing the amount of DUI's in the state. Kennewick Police responded to three DUI's in a twelve hour span and temperatures should be fairly warm with rain possible all week.
Afternoon news update January 16: WSP looking for driver in hit and run, a driver crashes into a parked camper in Kennewick and "The Embrace" a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr unveiled
The WSP is still "actively looking" for a driver who rolled their car then ran away, leaving their passenger behind. A driver in Kennewick was arrested after crashing into a parked camper and after five years "The Embrace" a bronze memorial to Dr. King was unveiled.
Wrong-way driver suffered a medical condition
HERMISTON – The Oregon State Police was dispatched to reports of a wrong-way driver driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 between mileposts 186 and 166 shortly after midnight today (Friday). They were able to get the driver stopped without incident. OSP reports that the driver, Julia...
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 12, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Retired Benton prosecutor saw his share of horrific crimes. Some still haunt him after 36 years
He was the longest-serving elected prosecutor in Washington when he retired.
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
Good Samaritan Killed When He Stopped to Help After Crash in Oregon
A Richland, Wash., man was hit and killed as he was trying to reach people in a crashed Ford Ranger Sunday afternoon on rain-slicked Interstate 84 in Umatilla County, Ore. Kenneth Dale Strong, 65, was driving west on the interstate and was about 10 miles west of Pendleton near the I-84 Yoakum Road exit when he stopped to help the people in a Ford Ranger. The pickup had rolled as it was being driven east, according to a preliminary report of the Oregon State Police.
Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified
WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
