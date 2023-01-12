Jesta Group scored approval for its multifamily and hotel project on the site of popular Shuckers Waterfront Grill in North Bay Village. The green light marks progress for plans that have been in the works for more than two years, as well as a continuation of North Bay Village’s redevelopment that aims to morph the municipality into a mecca of high-rises.

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO