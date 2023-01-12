ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Grove at Grand Bay, One Thousand Museum tie for priciest weekly condo sale

It’s a tie: Two $7.6 million closings at Grove at Grand Bay and One Thousand Museum topped last week’s condo sales in Miami-Dade County. Sandra Masis with Cervera Real Estate had the listing for unit 901-S at Grove at Grand Bay at 2675 South Bayshore Drive in Coconut Grove. Isabel Castro with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty worked with the buyer.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Jesta wins approval for apartment, hotel project on Shuckers site

Jesta Group scored approval for its multifamily and hotel project on the site of popular Shuckers Waterfront Grill in North Bay Village. The green light marks progress for plans that have been in the works for more than two years, as well as a continuation of North Bay Village’s redevelopment that aims to morph the municipality into a mecca of high-rises.
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL
Landlords target home design tenants for empty MiMo retail spaces

In the past year, an organic mattress shop, a floral and plant store and a high-end flooring company have moved into a single-story building at 6665 Biscayne Boulevard — a sign that retail leasing in Miami’s Upper Eastside is picking up. But the neighborhood’s commercial landlords may not be able to count on them for the long haul, experts say.
Miami board to vote on Kushner’s Edgewater rental project, Aria’s Brickell condo building

Kushner Companies, Aria Development Group and a self-storage developer all have projects going before the city of Miami this week. The Miami Urban Development Review Board will review plans for New York-based Kushner and PTM Partners’ massive multifamily mixed-use development in Edgewater, as the proposal moves through the site plan review process. The phased 1,300-unit development, with ground-floor retail and amenities, is planned for 1900 and 2000 Biscayne Boulevard, in an Opportunity Zone.
MIAMI, FL
eBay car stereo retailer buys Hialeah warehouse

EBay car electronics retailer Techronics is turning up its distribution volume in Hialeah. An entity managed by Techtronics President Sharome Yerushalmi and company CEO Yoel Gidanian paid $10 million for a roughly 37,000-square-foot warehouse at 3130 West 15th Avenue, records show. Popular Bank provided the buyer with a $5.5 million mortgage.
HIALEAH, FL
Movers & Shakers: JLL’s John Huguenard and Wells Waller move to Miami

South Florida real estate hiring got busy for the New Year. Here’s the latest. JLL announced that John Huguenard, one its industrial capital markets leads, is moving from the firm’s Chicago office to Miami. Huguenard specializes in industrial investments for institutional, corporate, and private investors, according to the press release. He has been acknowledged as a top industrial producer in 2011, 2012 and 2021, his JLL profile shows.
MIAMI, FL

