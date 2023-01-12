Read full article on original website
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/17/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Ja Morant (hip) questionable for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Morant's status is currently in the air after the Grizzlies' superstar was listed with left hip soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to see more playing time if Morant is inactive. Morant's Monday projection...
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 1/17/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
Edmond Sumner playing second unit role for Nets on Tuesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is not starting in Tuesday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Sumner will come off the bench after Ben Simmons was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 14.2 expected minutes, our models project Sumner to produce 8.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
De'Anthony Melton (illness) absent for Philadelphia's Tuesday shootaround, expected to play
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (illness) is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Melton is on track to play on the road despite missing Tuesday's shootaround with an illness. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Melton to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Melton's projection includes...
TKO: Who is St. Louis’ best NBA player?
St. Louis has produced a number of great NBA players. Ed Macauley, Bill Bradley, Larry Hughes, JoJo White, and Bradley Beal to name a few. But “TKO” believes Jayson Tatum will turn out to be the best. The Kilcoyne Opinion hopes Tatum didn’t notice a recent endorsement for another player.
Brooklyn's Seth Curry starting on Tuesday for inactive Kyrie Irving (groin)
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was held out with groin soreness. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) active on Tuesday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Payton II will be available in a bench role after he was designated as probable on Tuesday. In 19.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton II to score 17.9 FanDuel points. Payton II's...
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) active for Nuggets' Tuesday contest against Portland
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will play his normal role as Denver's starting point guard after he was listed as questionable. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 34.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.9...
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable for Dallas on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Doncic's status is currently in question with left ankle soreness although its worth noting the Mavericks' superstar has been rested in the Mavericks' recent back-to-back situations. Expect Spencer Dinwiddie to see a boost in usage if Doncic is inactive on Sunday night.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) out for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hardaway is dealing with a left ankle sprain and will not be available to face the Hawks on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Friday.
Marcus Morris (calf) starting in Los Angeles' Tuesday lineup, Nicolas Batum to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (calf) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Morris will make his 42nd start at power forward after he was forced to sit one game with a left calf contusion. In 28.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Morris to score 23.1 FanDuel points.
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful for Charlotte's Monday matchup
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward is unlikely to face his former team after he missed six games with left hamstring soreness. In a challenging spot against a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should see more minutes on Monday if Hayward is out.
Zach LaVine (hand) available for Bulls Sunday afternoon
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. LaVine is dealing wtih a right hand contusion. However, as the probable tag suggested, he was never in real danger of sitting out to close out the week. Our models project LaVine for...
Clippers starting Paul George (hamstring) on Tuesday, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. George will make his 31st start after a five game absence with hamstring soreness. In a matchup versus a Philly team ranked fourth in defensive rating, numberFire's models project George to score 34.9 FanDuel points.
Doug McDermott (back) active for Spurs on Tuesday night
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McDermott will be available after the veteran was sidelined one game with back tightness. In 18.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDermott to score 14.8 FanDuel points. McDermott's current projection includes 10.1 points,...
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) out again Sunday for Houston
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll miss another game due to a left foot contusion. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to start again on the wing in Porter's absence.
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
