Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY.N) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, becoming the latest casualty among U.S. retailers in the aftermath of the pandemic, as it struggled with low demand and increased competition from online buying.
Comments / 0