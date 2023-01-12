ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, VA

theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Authorities investigate larcenies

Shenandoah County Authorities continue to seek suspects in gaming machine larcenies from convenience stores in several jurisdictions. Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager confirmed by email that the suspects most recently struck the 7-11 near Route 81 in Strasburg on Jan. 12. There are at least three suspects involved who are...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Greene resident arraigned in Madison Circuit Court; bench trial set for March 22

A Dyke man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase following a routine traffic stop back on September 3, 2022 waived formal arraignment, Wednesday, in Madison County Circuit Court. Brandon William Fitzner, 29, pled not guilty to three felony counts and three misdemeanor charges. The alleged charges include: Two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II drugs; Reckless Driving – disregard police command to stop; eluding; Driving on a revoked license; Reckless driving – endangering life or limb of another; Possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a summary of events Virginia State Police Trooper TR Yowell attempted to stop Fitzner’s white sedan on U.S. Route 29 North near Prince Michel Vineyard because the...
DYKE, VA
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville

A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities conclude an investigation of assault

Page County Authorities announced the conclusion of an investigation involving indecent liberties and sexual assault. On Dec. 13, 2022 a joint sexual assault investigation was initiated by the Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and Luray Police Department (LPD) which resulted in the arrest of Tony Lee McNear. McNear is...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man indicted on drug charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man is facing multiple federal drug charges concerning fentanyl. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Charlottesville handed up an indictment against 28-year-old Trevail Stuart Woodson, who was arrested in Harrisonburg in October following searches in Greene County, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville. According...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire

RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating shots fired at Cherry, Hanover

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries have been reported at this time. Police are looking for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Future of an Albemarle County post office remains in limbo

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of a post office in Albemarle County is in limbo, and people are trying to find solutions to keep it in the Crozet area. The Regional Free Union Post Office doesn’t serve a lot of people, but it is still a vital service for locals. Shutting it down would affect how some get medication delivered.
cbs19news

Fatal accident kills one pedestrian

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

