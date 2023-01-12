Read full article on original website
Shenandoah County Authorities investigate larcenies
Shenandoah County Authorities continue to seek suspects in gaming machine larcenies from convenience stores in several jurisdictions. Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager confirmed by email that the suspects most recently struck the 7-11 near Route 81 in Strasburg on Jan. 12. There are at least three suspects involved who are...
Greene resident arraigned in Madison Circuit Court; bench trial set for March 22
A Dyke man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase following a routine traffic stop back on September 3, 2022 waived formal arraignment, Wednesday, in Madison County Circuit Court. Brandon William Fitzner, 29, pled not guilty to three felony counts and three misdemeanor charges. The alleged charges include: Two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II drugs; Reckless Driving – disregard police command to stop; eluding; Driving on a revoked license; Reckless driving – endangering life or limb of another; Possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a summary of events Virginia State Police Trooper TR Yowell attempted to stop Fitzner’s white sedan on U.S. Route 29 North near Prince Michel Vineyard because the...
UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville
A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
Page County Authorities conclude an investigation of assault
Page County Authorities announced the conclusion of an investigation involving indecent liberties and sexual assault. On Dec. 13, 2022 a joint sexual assault investigation was initiated by the Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and Luray Police Department (LPD) which resulted in the arrest of Tony Lee McNear. McNear is...
Greene County man indicted on drug charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man is facing multiple federal drug charges concerning fentanyl. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Charlottesville handed up an indictment against 28-year-old Trevail Stuart Woodson, who was arrested in Harrisonburg in October following searches in Greene County, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville. According...
Woman charged with arson after fire in Stafford Sheetz bathrooms
A woman is in custody after authorities say she set fires in both of the bathrooms of a Sheetz in Stafford, causing an evacuation.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for Home Depot shoplifting suspect
According to police, the man pictured shoplifted from a Home Depot at the Harrison Crossing shopping center on the 5700 block of Plank Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He left the area in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt sedan.
Suspected fentanyl, heroin found in Spotsylvania County; Man arrested for intent to distribute
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for drug possession with the intent to distribute after detectives found dozens of capsules of suspected heroin and fentanyl in Spotsylvania County. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance in the Partlow/Beaverdam area of the county on Tuesday...
One Killed, One Hospitalized In 'Not Random' Double Shooting At VA Shopping Center, Police Say
One person was killed and a second hospitalized overnight in Prince William County in a shooting "that does not appear to be random," according to police.Woodbridge resident Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds by police in an area shopping center in the 13900 block of…
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
West Virginia tractor-trailer driver dies in icy Highland County crash
A tractor-trailer driver who lost control of his vehicle in icy conditions on Route 220 in Highland County early Tuesday died from injuries suffered in the crash. Virginia State Police are reporting that Thomas Mark Burgoyne, 65, of Franklin, W.Va., died in the 6:15 a.m. accident. Burgoyne was driving a...
Police investigating shots fired at Cherry, Hanover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries have been reported at this time. Police are looking for...
Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
Future of an Albemarle County post office remains in limbo
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of a post office in Albemarle County is in limbo, and people are trying to find solutions to keep it in the Crozet area. The Regional Free Union Post Office doesn’t serve a lot of people, but it is still a vital service for locals. Shutting it down would affect how some get medication delivered.
One pedestrian killed, another hospitalized in traffic incident in Albemarle County
Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County.
Elderly man assaulted with his own cane in Manassas; Suspect taken into custody
MANASSAS, Va. - An elderly man is hospitalized after being hit by his own cane during an assault Saturday afternoon in Prince William County. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened around 1:34 p.m. in the 9500 blk Covington Place in Manassas. Police said the man, identified as...
Ashland business owner reacts after car left on tracks gets hit by oncoming train
A video from Virtual Railfan shows a car crossing under the arm as it's coming down and sitting on the tracks. The driver gets out and walks away -- before seconds later, a train comes crashing into the car.
Fatal accident kills one pedestrian
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
Six young puppies found abandoned off Three Notch Road in Louisa, police looking for answers
The puppies are still too young to be without their mother, so police are asking anyone with information on the puppies' owner to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 540-967-1234.
