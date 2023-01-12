Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local track teams take part in Kirschenheiter Memorial in Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The Oswego, Fulton and Hannibal varsity indoor track and field teams competed at the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena in Syracuse on Saturday. In the morning session, the Fulton girls team took 12th (18 points) while the boys team finished 11th (22 points). Also in...
Local teams compete at Griffin Sprint Meet
SYRACUSE —The Oswego, Fulton and Mexico varsity swimming and diving teams took part in the Griffin Sprint Meet on Friday and Saturday. Here are the top-10 finishers for all three teams.
Good Guys Barbershop Mite team trains at Oswego Boxing Club
OSWEGO — The Good Guys Barbershop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took its training off ice on Sunday and headed to the Oswego Boxing Club, owned by Derek Breitbeck and Derrick Falcetti on East Bridge Street. The pair welcomed the team in for a custom workout...
Fulton Speedway division sponsors for 2023 confirmed
BALDWINSVILLE — Fulton Speedway officials have announced that the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, and Novice Sportsman divisions will continue to be the weekly core classes in 2023, with title sponsorship of each class remaining unchanged from 2022. The DIRTcar Modified class sponsor the past 11 years, Tracey...
Barlow to announce new playground for younger kids
OSWEGO — When he was elected mayor of Oswego in 2015, Billy Barlow, then just 25 years old, became one of the youngest elected mayors in state history. Tonight, as he delivers the annual State of the City address, his last as mayor, Barlow will highlight his administration’s accomplishments, reflecting on his time in office and pushing to continue the momentum he says he’s built over the past seven years. The city charter prohibits him from seeking a third four-year term.
Richard T. ‘Dick’ Gillespie
Richard T. “Dick” Gillespie passed away peacefully Jan. 15, 2023. He was born in Fulton, NY, on Aug. 14, 1921. He learned to fly in 1941 while a student at Syracuse University and, in 1943, joined the US Army Air Forces. In 1944, he married his hometown sweetheart, Jean Ellsworth. During WWII he flew 21 missions over Germany as a B-17 Flying Fortress pilot. His last 10 missions were as lead Micky (radar) Ship Pilot and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross with two Oak leaf Clusters for leading missions that destroyed three heavily-defended of Nazi airbases. After the war, he completed his degree in Aeronautical Engineering at Syracuse University. For the next 23 years, he ran Gillespie Dairy Inc. in Fulton, NY. In 1975 he and his wife moved to St. Petersburg, FL, and managed a mobile home park. In 1999, Dick and Jean moved to Penn Yan, NY. He enjoyed flying, horseback riding, traveling, and exercising. He was an active member of the Presbyterian Church as a Deacon, Trustee, the choir, and various committees. Wherever he lived, Dick was deeply engaged in his community and enjoyed singing, being a part of musical productions and other activities. He was a volunteer at Meals on Wheels and a receptionist at Yates Community Center. In 2022, Dick was inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame.
Alberta E. Webster
Alberta E. Webster, 89, of New Haven, passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 12, 2023. She had worked at Woolworth’s, in Fulton, where she met Harvey Webster, who would become her husband of almost 60 years. Together they participated in several bowling leagues and spent a lot of time at the Pin-O-Rama Bowling Alley, formerly in Oswego. She also enjoyed crocheting and plastic canvas, along with owning her own business, SMC, which sold ceramics, clocks and other knick-knacks at local flea-markets.
Oswego superintendent: Students didn’t try to take deputy’s gun
OSWEGO — The superintendent of the Oswego City School District has disputed several details provided by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office regarding an incident last week that ended with the arrest of four students. In a message to students, parents and staff posted Friday on the district’s website,...
Oswego JC Penney store to close
OSWEGO — After dodging the ax repeatedly over the years, even as department stores struggled and the COVID-19 pandemic caused its owner to seek bankruptcy protection, the JC Penney store in Oswego is closing. An employee confirmed on Monday that the store, in Oswego Plaza, off state Route 104...
Jefferson County man killed in Richland UTV rollover accident
RICHLAND — A Jefferson County man was killed after being pinned beneath an off-road vehicle Monday evening, the New York State Police said. At 5:05 p.m., troopers, Oswego County sheriff’s deputies, NOCA Ambulance and the Ringgold Fire Department were called to a rollover accident involving a utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, off Bishop Road in the town of Richland.
Thomas Fee Sr.
Thomas Fee Sr., 81, of Fulton passed away Jan. 13, 2023, at Oswego Hospital. He worked for Nestle Company in Fulton for 32 years, until the plant’s closing.
