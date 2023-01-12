Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. The Dow Jones index snapped the four-session winning streak as investors weighed the recent earnings results. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after the bank reported downbeat earnings...
Taiwan Q4 GDP unexpectedly shrinks, worst performance in 13 years
TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's trade-dependent economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 13 years, hit by a drop in exports on slowing global tech demand and COVID-related chaos in its largest market China.
Burberry's sales growth slows to 1% on China COVID hit
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry's (BRBY.L) like-for-like sales growth slowed sharply to 1% in the quarter to end-December as COVID-19-related disruption in mainland China largely offset a stronger performance in Europe.
Mainland China Closures Dent Burberry Growth in Key Holiday Period
LONDON – COVID-19 disruption in China took a bite out of Burberry’s growth in the key holiday trading period, with third-quarter retail revenue flat at constant exchange, and up 5 percent at reported rates. Retail revenue was 756 million pounds in the 13 weeks ended Dec. 31, compared...
Carmaker Stellantis strikes nickel sulphate supply deal with Terrafame
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) and Finnish company Terrafame announced on Wednesday that they had struck a deal whereby Terrafame will supply Stellantis with nickel sulphate over a five-year period, starting from 2025 onwards.
UK inflation drops to 3-month low of 10.5% in December
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation fell to a three-month low of 10.5% in December, offering some comfort to the Bank of England and households, but food and drink prices continued to accelerate, rising at the fastest pace since 1977.
European car sales jump in December
BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European new car registrations increased sharply in December, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Wednesday. The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) rose by 14.8% on the year to 1.091 million units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.
Comments / 0