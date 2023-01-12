ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Winter Restaurant Week Announced for Burlington County Eateries

By Kristin Antonello
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ  — In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County.

The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions.

Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on Sunday, March 5, and continue through Saturday, March 11, and Summer Restaurant Week 2023 will be held from August 20 to August 26.

Both weeklong events will be organized and promoted by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Sen. Troy Singleton in partnership with restaurants, food trucks and eateries from across Burlington County.

Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson, who initiated the creation of the first Burlington County Restaurant Week in 2019, said the expansion follows the event’s rapid growth and success in recent years.

“A record 75 restaurants participated in last year’s Restaurant Week, making it one of our biggest business promotion yet,” Hopson said. “It was so successful, we decided to expand in 2023 by holding both winter and summer events. We think it will give our restaurant an even bigger boost and provide food lovers a second opportunity to sample the best dishes and menus around.”

Senator Singleton, who also sponsored the 2022 and 2021 events, said the two weeks would provide a bigger boost to local restaurants and eateries.

“Restaurants are important places where friends and family come together to enjoy great food and company and by patronizing them, we help support our own neighbors, friends and communities,” said Singleton. “Restaurant Week provides a boost to these special businesses and promotes all the great dining choices that can be found in Burlington County. That’s why I’m thrilled to once again partner with the Burlington County Commissioners to sponsor both the Winter and Summer Restaurant Weeks.”

Seven Mount Laurel eateries participated in the 2022 Summer Restaurant Week, including Angelo's Pizza and Restaurant, Carlucci's Waterfront, Cucina Carini, Peachwave, Pepper House, Saxbys at RCBC and The Woods Ice Cream Shop.

Restaurant Week was first created to help promote and support Burlington County restaurants and their employees. The event also showcases restaurants’ menus, dishes and specialties and their importance to local communities.

Leading up to this year’s events, participating restaurants will be highlighted on both the County’s and Senator’s social media platforms and the Burlington County website. An Interactive map will also display the restaurants joining both the winter and summer celebrations.

The County will promote any special offers, discounts or menu items that participating restaurants offer during the two events. Participating restaurants will also receive posters highlighting the event.

This is a free promotional opportunity. All Burlington County restaurants are eligible to participate, as are food trucks that operate in the county.

Interested restaurants are asked to complete an online form seeking basic information and any specials or discounts they plan to offer during the week. Food trucks should also provide the locations in Burlington County where they plan to operate during the winter or summer promotions.

Restaurants aren’t required to create specials or deals to participate, but they are encouraged to do so. The form is available here.

“Restaurants and other small businesses are the foundation of our communities and Restaurant Week is one way we help keep them healthy and thriving,” said Hopson. “The feedback we’ve received has been incredible and we’re encouraging our residents to mark their calendars and plan for a double-dose of food and fun this year.”

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit the Burlington County Restaurant Week website at https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/1844/Winter-Restaurant-Week-2023 and follow the Commissioners and Senator Singleton on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for posts and videos featuring some of the delicious dishes and specialties local restaurants are preparing.

MORE: Burlington County Restaurant Week Kicks Off in Mount Laurel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAgcf_0kCbQe6O00

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

