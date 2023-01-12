Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY.N) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, becoming the latest casualty among U.S. retailers in the aftermath of the pandemic, as it struggled with low demand and increased competition from online buying.
Investors Must Press Fashion on Lasting ESG Impact, According to New Report
Though ESG seems to be a focal point for investors and corporate leaders alike, a recent report from Planet Tracker suggests that there is more work to be done. Core sustainability issues like fiber mix, biodiversity, deforestation and more are not widely raised in shareholder meetings, according to recent data from nonprofit Planet Tracker. Since 2015, the financial think tank has tracked more than 1,198 ESG proposals submitted to retailers’ annual shareholder meetings. Planet Tracker’s latest report,“ Under Dressed,” published Jan. 13, found that textile sustainability issues have all been voted down by shareholders, despite modest strides in the past few...
