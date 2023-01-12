ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

NBC 29 News

Future of an Albemarle County post office remains in limbo

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of a post office in Albemarle County is in limbo, and people are trying to find solutions to keep it in the Crozet area. The Regional Free Union Post Office doesn’t serve a lot of people, but it is still a vital service for locals. Shutting it down would affect how some get medication delivered.
wsvaonline.com

Route 682 in Rockingham County Scheduled to Reopen Wednesday

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va – Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) in the Mount Crawford area of Rockingham County is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, January 18. Route 682 traffic has been following a three-mile detour since March 2022, as contractors replaced the bridge over Pleasant Run and made several roadway improvements.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Crossing project receives $4.5M grant, plan could deliver 3K jobs in city

The City of Staunton received a $4,555,000 development grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for Staunton Crossing. The 300-acre property is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 250 and Interstate 81 – just three miles from downtown Staunton. The property includes the Old Western State Hospital and the plan includes the potential of additional parcels along Frontier Drive. In 2021, a number of buildings on the property were torn down to prepare for the future.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle

More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

The need for foster families continues in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In September 2022 the Children’s Services of Virginia (CSV) had its highest number of referrals for foster kids in its 30 years as an agency. In 2023, the need for foster parents still stands. CSV receives those referrals from Fredericksburg, Winchester, Harrisonburg and sometimes beyond...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pitbull found close to death in Barboursville has been on a long road to recovery and is now ready to find a forever home. “Someone found her on the yellow line by D’s Market in Barboursville, pretty much left for dead. She was 27 pounds, loaded with mange, just lifeless,” Orange County Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said.
BARBOURSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Vaccine, booster clinics being offered in Charlottesville this month

Two COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics will be held in January at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department. The Blue Ridge Health District will offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters to anyone ages 6 months or older. Clinics will be offered Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Tuesday,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Out-of-touch politicians and Albemarle’s foolish plastic bag tax

Full disclosure: I am not a scientist, a doctor, expert, or politician. For those who have blind faith in ‘authorities’ such as those, you can stop reading now. I reside in the slice of the pie that does not have the ability to sign ideas into law. While I try my best to voice my concerns to those that do, at the end of the day I have to obey like a good little serf. I often have dreams of being one of the ‘rulemakers’, but they are frequently dashed as I am not an accomplished pontificator of political topics, and easily get talked down (or over) by those with a ‘vast knowledge’ of a particular subject.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Authorities investigate larcenies

Shenandoah County Authorities continue to seek suspects in gaming machine larcenies from convenience stores in several jurisdictions. Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager confirmed by email that the suspects most recently struck the 7-11 near Route 81 in Strasburg on Jan. 12. There are at least three suspects involved who are...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Gas prices falling in state

Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Southwest Virginia Weather Folklore

Growing up in the Roanoke and Botetourt County areas of Southwest Virginia I heard a lot of folklore associated with the weather. When I was in elementary school my great-grandmother Florence told the neighborhood children that if the sun was shining while it rained the devil is beating his wife. There is no basis for this tale but it sure had a lot of children listening intently with their ears to the ground. We actually put our heads on the earth and tried to hear a fight. Even as an adult, I still hear people say of a sun shower that Satan must be giving his wife a whipping.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Atlanta Union Bank opens 2023 grant applications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Atlantic Union Bank has opened its 2023 grant application process to nonprofits and community-based organizations. Grants of $3,750 will be awarded to 10 organizations. “Offering this grant creates an opportunity for nonprofits that want to pay those interns but they don’t have the budget and creates...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

