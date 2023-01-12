ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxbury Township, NJ

Johnson & Wales Dean's List for Roxbury Resident

By Fred J. Aun
 5 days ago

ROXBURY, NJ - Roxbury resident Hayley Miller attained the Fall Semester Dean's List at Johnson & Wales University, according to the school.

Miller is studying culinary arts at the College of Food Innovation & Technology.

To make the Dean's List at JWU, a student must achieve a term grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.50 while also earning a minimum of 12 or more GPA/credit hours.

