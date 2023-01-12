Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
PSG undoing positive start to season as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe kept quiet in loss at Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain's difficult return to club soccer since the FIFA 2022 World Cup continues after a 1-0 loss away at Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Sunday. It was not only the French champions' second consecutive topflight defeat but it also reignited the title race in Le Championnat with the in-form RC Lens now within three points off Les Parisiens.
Shakira said to be ‘furious’ after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved son in live stream
Shakira is said to be “furious” after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved their 9-year-old son in a recent live stream, according to reports. The 45-year-old singer, who announced her split from the former FC Barcelona defender, 35, last summer, allegedly expressed her displeasure over the move in a letter to Spanish media outlets, which reported her to be “furious,” according to the Daily Mail. Piqué, who has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, engaged in a live stream tied to his “Kings League” project and apparently told those tuning in how Milan wanted to take part. The Grammy winner “had not given...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff & Rafael Nadal also in action on day three
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Britain's Emma Raducanu and American teenager Coco Gauff will meet for the first time in an eagerly...
