New York Post

Shakira said to be ‘furious’ after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved son in live stream

Shakira is said to be “furious” after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved their 9-year-old son in a recent live stream, according to reports. The 45-year-old singer, who announced her split from the former FC Barcelona defender, 35, last summer, allegedly expressed her displeasure over the move in a letter to Spanish media outlets, which reported her to be “furious,” according to the Daily Mail. Piqué, who has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, engaged in a live stream tied to his “Kings League” project and apparently told those tuning in how Milan wanted to take part. The Grammy winner “had not given...
BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".

