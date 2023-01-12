ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

buzzfeednews.com

Don’t Freak Out About Your Gas Stove (Yet)

There’s a lot going on in the world, yet gas stoves have been stealing the spotlight over the past few weeks, spurring heated debates among concerned parents, flustered politicians, passionate climate activists, and health experts. It all started when a study published in December in the International Journal of...
MedicalXpress

Should you get rid of your gas stove? Here's what you need to know

New evidence pointing to the potential health risks associated with gas stoves now has many people asking: Should I get rid of mine?. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission earlier this week hinted at regulating the kitchen appliances that can contribute to indoor air pollution and exacerbate certain health conditions. Chatter about the gas-powered stoves—a fixture in tens of millions of homes—spiked after a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in December linked them to childhood asthma, noting that roughly 13% of "current childhood asthma in the U.S. is attributable to gas stove use."
PennLive.com

Gas stove ban? Here’s why the federal government could take the cooktops away this winter

Well, if you do, be aware that it might just be bad for your health, and because of that the government is looking into doing away with them altogether. According to multiple reports, the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a federal ban on such stoves because several scientific studies have shown that they have a negative impact on health, particularly, of children.
Grist

Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor.

The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That’s part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
Top Speed

Here's How Many U.S. Households Would Save Money By Switching To EVs

The transportation sector accounts for the largest portion of the greenhouse gases emitted in the United States, with passenger vehicles comprising roughly 16% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Electrification is seen as the best path forward to reducing those emissions, but many are still hesitant to make the switch to electric vehicles. But according to a study done by the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, nearly all Americans would see a reduction of the amount of money spent on transportation energy, either electricity or fuel bills, by switching to EVs. However, making the switch isn't realistic for all, the study cites.
KTVZ

Gas stoves bring mixed opinions; the decision to move from gas to electric

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When it comes to buying or decorating a home, the kitchen appliances can be a key factor. One of those appliances has consumers changing their mind, and making the switch due to health reasons. The appliance causing the most buzz, and topic of debate, is gas stoves.
DoYouRemember?

What’s The Status Of A National Ban On Gas Stoves?

Recalls, updates, bans, and updated guidelines. Keeping track of the latest product safety rules can be a lot and there’s already been a lot of chatter about the future of gas stoves in American households. In fact, there’s been talk of an outright ban. What sparked this discussion,...

