The transportation sector accounts for the largest portion of the greenhouse gases emitted in the United States, with passenger vehicles comprising roughly 16% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Electrification is seen as the best path forward to reducing those emissions, but many are still hesitant to make the switch to electric vehicles. But according to a study done by the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, nearly all Americans would see a reduction of the amount of money spent on transportation energy, either electricity or fuel bills, by switching to EVs. However, making the switch isn't realistic for all, the study cites.

