ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

No charges against Fairfield Twp. officers who shot armed man

By TJ Caudill
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhx3t_0kCbQG7400

A Butler County grand jury declined to bring charges against Fairfield Township officers who shot a man armed with a knife and a hammer in November.

On Nov. 1, Fairfield Township officers responded to Camargo Trailer Park in the 5500 block of Fairfield Road for reports from a mobile crisis staffer of a person having a mental episode.

While officers were speaking with Brian Hubbard's family outside, body cam footage shows the moment he came out from the house and walked toward officers with a knife in one hand and a hammer in the other.

During the video, officers can be seen walking backward from Hubbard and repeatedly telling him to drop the weapons, which he refused.

Hubbard then charges one of the officers and is shot multiple times by the two officers. After being shot, Hubbard sets the weapons down and walks back into the home where officers then arrested him.

Body cam: Man chases police with hammer, knife

Hubbard was originally taken to UC West Chester hospital in critical condition, but survived the shooting.

The grand jury met on Jan. 11 and declined to press charges against the officers after watching the entire event unfold on body cam. The grand jury determined the shooting was justified.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting

HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man found dead at Dayton drive-thru identified

DAYTON — The man found dead at a Dayton drive-thru over the weekend has been identified. Marc Giles-Sims, 34, of Dayton, was identified as the person found near the Fortune Drive Thru, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

73-year-old woman killed in weekend Milford crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead in a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington died Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police are investigating a weekend crash but the report is not available...
MILFORD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kettering Police seeking ID for suspected hit-and-run driver

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying the driver of the pictured vehicle. >> TRENDING: Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’. The driver is suspected of a hit-and-run crash Thursday, January 5. Anyone with...
KETTERING, OH
linknky.com

Court docs reveal details of hit-and-run that killed Gloria San Miguel

As the cities of Newport and Covington prepare to approve an agreement to create a Bicycle Transportation Plan with Tri-State Trails at Tuesday night’s Covington caucus meeting, court documents reveal more details about the investigation into the August death of Gloria San Miguel. Work to make Covington more pedestrian...
NEWPORT, KY
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
DAYTON, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy