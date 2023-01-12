Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Tigers Down Bison in Away Dual
CHEYENNE— The Rock Springs High School Tigers Swimming and Diving Team took on Cheyenne South and Cheyenne East on the road over the weekend. On Friday, the Tigers battled in the pool against Cheyenne South. Dailen Pederson won the 200 IM and the 100 fly, while teammate John Spicer won the 50 free and 100 free. Bryce Perry won the 100 back and Gunner Seiloff won the 200 free. Pederson, Timothy Stephens, Seiloff, and Spicer put their best effort forward in relays winning both the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay. Rock Springs defeated Cheyenne South by a score of 105-55.
Charles Brian Bourke (June 17, 1988 – January 9, 2023)
Charles Brian Bourke, 34, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was born June 17, 1988 in Granada Hills, CA, the son of Michael and Jessie Bourke. Charles worked as a shuttle car operator for Genesis Alkali. He was a member of the...
Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week
SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
RS Council Supports Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s Grant Pursuit
ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will move forward with a grant application for a little over $3 million after receiving unanimous support from the Rock Springs City Council tonight. During presentations, Airport Director Devon Brubaker gave a brief update on the State Land and Investment Board...
Western Welcomes 50 Contemporary Art Voices
ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Art Gallery is pleased to present 50 Contemporary Art Voices, a group exhibition featuring work from the collection of artist and art collector Fred Danziger. The show will run from January 17 to February 24 and visitors will be able...
New Cybersecurity Curriculum Approved by Western Board￼
ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the establishment of a new curriculum in cybersecurity at their January 12 meeting, but no one will be able to sign up for the program just yet. The new curriculum is tentatively set to begin during Fall Semester 2023.
Actors’ Mission to Perform ‘Silent Sky’
ROCK SPRINGS — Actors’ Mission’s “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson celebrates the work of pioneer astronomer Henrietta Leavitt” by Daniel Bendtsen. Until Leavitt, many astronomers guessed the universe was no bigger than the Milky Way. Prior to her work, astronomers could only measure distances up to a few hundred light-years. When astronomers looked through their telescopes they assumed the images of other galaxies were mere gas clouds.
RS Council to Host Three Public Hearings Tuesday’s Meeting
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council is scheduled to host three public hearings on various topics during its meeting tomorrow night. The first public hearing will be on an application for a New Bar & Grill Liquor License by UP-RS, LLC, doing business as Boars Tusk Steakhouse, located at 404 N Street. The Council is set to take action on this request later in the meeting.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 15
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10538, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER. BARKER, ELDINE ERNESTINE. Age: 33. Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY. Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY. Booking Date: 2023-01-15 Arresting...
Signage Prohibiting Firearms Will be Removed at County Courthouse
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to remove the signage at the Sweetwater County Courthouse that prohibits firearms from the facility. The signs are on the doors of the courthouse, and the Commission presumed that the signs had been there since before the district court...
