CHEYENNE— The Rock Springs High School Tigers Swimming and Diving Team took on Cheyenne South and Cheyenne East on the road over the weekend. On Friday, the Tigers battled in the pool against Cheyenne South. Dailen Pederson won the 200 IM and the 100 fly, while teammate John Spicer won the 50 free and 100 free. Bryce Perry won the 100 back and Gunner Seiloff won the 200 free. Pederson, Timothy Stephens, Seiloff, and Spicer put their best effort forward in relays winning both the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay. Rock Springs defeated Cheyenne South by a score of 105-55.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO