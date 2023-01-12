Despite warnings that a new coronavirus variant could spread quickly around Illinois this winter, cases are on the decline. According to the latest report from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 59 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 73 in the previous week. Of those, only three Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to 28 the previous week. Will County is listed at low level, but Cook, Kane, DuPage, Kankakee and Kendall counties are classified at medium level. To see each county click here.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO