WMTW
Gov. Janet Mills and Maine Legislative leaders propose expansion of abortion rights and access
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Jan. 17, 2023 — Maine Governor Janet Mills and the Democratic-led state legislature are proposing new ways to protect reproductive rights for Maine women and expand access to abortion services. The new bills they announced at the State House on Tuesday would amend a 30-year-old state...
WMTW
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns
PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
WMTW
Child welfare advocates announce creation of new nonprofit
AUGUSTA, Maine — There were calls inside the Maine Statehouse on Tuesday for reforms within Maine’s child welfare system. The creation of a new nonprofit aimed at preventing child abuse and neglect was announced. Walk and Mile in Their Shoes is led by former state Sen. Bill Diamond.
WMTW
A mild night with a passing shower in spots
Much of the area will remain dry into Thursday although occasional rain or snow showers may spill into New Hampshire and western Maine this evening and again Wednesday. Our next storm arrives Thursday evening lasting through Friday bringing mostly snow with some mixing across far southern New Hampshire and southwestern Maine. High pressure builds in over the weekend for mostly dry conditions with the next storm arriving early next week.
WMTW
You won the lottery, now what?
LEBANON, Maine — A billion dollars is life-changing money, and while you may be tempted to buy everything you've ever wanted, a financial advisor says goal setting is a major key to handling the money responsibly. Dan Dougherty is a financial advisor at Ameriprise Financial. He says focusing on...
WMTW
House plants & Winter: How Mainers can keep their plants healthy indoors
The winter months in Maine can be challenging for indoor plants, but researching each of your houseplants specific needs and ensuring that their environment is suitable will help to keep your plants healthy. Brett Johnson with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension joined Maine's Total Coverage to give you some...
WMTW
Snow and ice intensify in Maine through the afternoon
Maine — A large ocean storm is causing bands of winter weather to move onshore. Some rounds of heavy snow and mixed precipitation are expected through midnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect through midnight for slippery snow and ice covered roads. A winter storm warning is in effect for downeast Maine.
WMTW
Tax returns: What you should understand about your yearly income
The tax deadline may be three months away but now is the time to start thinking about your returns. Jon Paradise from Town and Country Federal Credit Union joined Maine's Total Coverage on Tuesday to go through what you should know when filing your taxes. You can see all his...
WMTW
In rare move, National Hurricane Center tracks winter storm impacting Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — In a rare move, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory Monday about a powerful ocean storm that was impacting Maine with snow and ice. Hurricane season in the Atlantic runs from June through November but forecasters said the storm Monday formed a closed circulation not associated with any frontal boundaries and had started to take on some sub-tropical characteristics.
WMTW
Mild few days ahead of late-week snow
High pressure keeps storms away Tuesday but clouds will start to roll back in at the end of the day. A weak warm front approaches tonight but will have rung out much of its moisture before it reaches Maine. Still, a stray shower or snow shower is not out of the question this evening and overnight as that moves through.
WMTW
Some sun and milder temperatures return Tuesday
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Another round of snow expected later in the week
Maine — Our next storm system is expected to track south of the area Thursday night into Friday, bringing moderate snowfall to the area. Snow will begin to fall late Thursday afternoon and last through Thursday night. The heaviest snow should end Friday morning, but snow showers may linger through the day.
WMTW
2 men, alleged hate group accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
Two men and an organization described as a hate group are facing accusations they violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act in connection with an incident in Portsmouth last year, law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday. Attorney General John Formella said officials filed a complaint against Christopher Hood, the founder...
WMTW
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain today
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
Maine honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Day of Service
WESTBROOK, Maine — People across the country and Maine paused Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy more than 50 years after his assassination. In Westbrook, a Day of Service was held at St. Hyacinth's Catholic Church to mark the holiday. “In honor of Martin...
WMTW
New Hampshire Ice Castles could open this month after production was halted during warm temperatures
A popular winter attraction could soon be open to the public. Crews building this year's Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire were forced to halt production for a while due to warm temperatures, but they said the ice has recently built up better than expected. Organizers said the attraction...
