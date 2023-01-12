ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
Child welfare advocates announce creation of new nonprofit

AUGUSTA, Maine — There were calls inside the Maine Statehouse on Tuesday for reforms within Maine’s child welfare system. The creation of a new nonprofit aimed at preventing child abuse and neglect was announced. Walk and Mile in Their Shoes is led by former state Sen. Bill Diamond.
A mild night with a passing shower in spots

Much of the area will remain dry into Thursday although occasional rain or snow showers may spill into New Hampshire and western Maine this evening and again Wednesday. Our next storm arrives Thursday evening lasting through Friday bringing mostly snow with some mixing across far southern New Hampshire and southwestern Maine. High pressure builds in over the weekend for mostly dry conditions with the next storm arriving early next week.
You won the lottery, now what?

LEBANON, Maine — A billion dollars is life-changing money, and while you may be tempted to buy everything you've ever wanted, a financial advisor says goal setting is a major key to handling the money responsibly. Dan Dougherty is a financial advisor at Ameriprise Financial. He says focusing on...
House plants & Winter: How Mainers can keep their plants healthy indoors

The winter months in Maine can be challenging for indoor plants, but researching each of your houseplants specific needs and ensuring that their environment is suitable will help to keep your plants healthy. Brett Johnson with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension joined Maine's Total Coverage to give you some...
Snow and ice intensify in Maine through the afternoon

Maine — A large ocean storm is causing bands of winter weather to move onshore. Some rounds of heavy snow and mixed precipitation are expected through midnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect through midnight for slippery snow and ice covered roads. A winter storm warning is in effect for downeast Maine.
Tax returns: What you should understand about your yearly income

The tax deadline may be three months away but now is the time to start thinking about your returns. Jon Paradise from Town and Country Federal Credit Union joined Maine's Total Coverage on Tuesday to go through what you should know when filing your taxes. You can see all his...
In rare move, National Hurricane Center tracks winter storm impacting Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — In a rare move, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory Monday about a powerful ocean storm that was impacting Maine with snow and ice. Hurricane season in the Atlantic runs from June through November but forecasters said the storm Monday formed a closed circulation not associated with any frontal boundaries and had started to take on some sub-tropical characteristics.
Mild few days ahead of late-week snow

High pressure keeps storms away Tuesday but clouds will start to roll back in at the end of the day. A weak warm front approaches tonight but will have rung out much of its moisture before it reaches Maine. Still, a stray shower or snow shower is not out of the question this evening and overnight as that moves through.
Another round of snow expected later in the week

Maine — Our next storm system is expected to track south of the area Thursday night into Friday, bringing moderate snowfall to the area. Snow will begin to fall late Thursday afternoon and last through Thursday night. The heaviest snow should end Friday morning, but snow showers may linger through the day.
Maine honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Day of Service

WESTBROOK, Maine — People across the country and Maine paused Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy more than 50 years after his assassination. In Westbrook, a Day of Service was held at St. Hyacinth's Catholic Church to mark the holiday. “In honor of Martin...
