Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Four Extra Points in Wildcard GameSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
KENS 5
Prescott, Cowboys grab rare playoff win against Brady, Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and...
KENS 5
What is the record for most missed PATs in an NFL game?
DALLAS — Brett Maher dealt with a case of the yips on Monday. The Dallas Cowboys' kicker missed his first four extra-point attempts in the team's wildcard playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Mercifully, he made his fifth.) In the first half of the game alone, he shanked...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
KENS 5
Yes, the Dallas Cowboys are underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's by how much.
DALLAS — After Dallas dominated Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round, the Cowboys danced their way into a Texas two-step with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers are arguably the league's hottest team, with the numbers to show for it, too. San Francisco...
‘Go win the Super Bow!’: Joe Burrow makes Andrew Whitworth’s kids’ day with signed jerseys
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals player Andrew Whitworth went to Twitter earlier this week to thank Joe Burrow for the surprise he sent Whitworth’s kids. On Monday Whitworth’s wife, Melissa Whitworth posted a video of their two children showing two signed jerseys Burrow sent them. Whitworth followed up...
KENS 5
Texans interview Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints' coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy. The Texans made the announcement on their official social media pages on Monday night. Payton has not coached in the NFL since he resigned in 2021. Payton...
KENS 5
'My turn!': Micah Parsons did Micah Parsons things against Tampa Bay
DALLAS — The Lion was hungry. The Lion ate. Micah Parsons tallied 10 quarterback pressures on Tom Brady, a sack, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections in the Cowboys' 31-14 win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Parsons also drew an offensive holding call early in the game, as he set the tone for the Dallas defense.
KENS 5
When was the Cowboys' last playoff win? Here's every result since last Super Bowl
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card playoff round Monday night in Tampa. As a reminder, you can watch the game on WFAA (ABC/Channel 8), with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. For the Cowboys, they'll be trying to accomplish what has become...
KENS 5
Doug Pederson deserves high marks for Jaguars' unlikely comeback
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third largest comeback in NFL playoff history took place in Jacksonville on Saturday evening when the Jaguars stunned the Los Angeles Chargers and stormed back from a 27-0 deficit to advance to the AFC divisional round. It is their first playoff victory since 2017. “I’m...
Comments / 0