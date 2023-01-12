ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
KENS 5

Prescott, Cowboys grab rare playoff win against Brady, Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and...
TAMPA, FL
KENS 5

What is the record for most missed PATs in an NFL game?

DALLAS — Brett Maher dealt with a case of the yips on Monday. The Dallas Cowboys' kicker missed his first four extra-point attempts in the team's wildcard playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Mercifully, he made his fifth.) In the first half of the game alone, he shanked...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
KENS 5

Texans interview Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints' coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy. The Texans made the announcement on their official social media pages on Monday night. Payton has not coached in the NFL since he resigned in 2021. Payton...
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

'My turn!': Micah Parsons did Micah Parsons things against Tampa Bay

DALLAS — The Lion was hungry. The Lion ate. Micah Parsons tallied 10 quarterback pressures on Tom Brady, a sack, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections in the Cowboys' 31-14 win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Parsons also drew an offensive holding call early in the game, as he set the tone for the Dallas defense.
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Doug Pederson deserves high marks for Jaguars' unlikely comeback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third largest comeback in NFL playoff history took place in Jacksonville on Saturday evening when the Jaguars stunned the Los Angeles Chargers and stormed back from a 27-0 deficit to advance to the AFC divisional round. It is their first playoff victory since 2017. “I’m...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

