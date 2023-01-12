ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

VA Proposes Rule To Wave Copay Fees For Native American, Alaska Native Veterans

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IT7Mt_0kCbLjq200

The Department of Veterans Affairs has proposed a new rule to waive medical copay fees for Native Americans and Alaska Native veterans for any visits to a VA-authorized primary care provider.

The department said the intent of the policy is to encourage veterans to seek primary care treatment and give them better access to healthcare.

The proposed rule is going through a 30-day public comment period before it can be finalized.

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy