Furious Vladimir Putin berates deputy prime minister for ‘fooling around’

Vladimir Putin publically berated Denis Manturov, one of his deputy prime ministers, for “fooling around” in his first government meeting of 2023.

This video shows the Russian president confronting Mr Manturov over a lack of contracts to procure military and civilian planes.

Additionally to this stern exchange, Mr Putin carried out a wider shake-up of his war cabinet - demoting general Sergei Surovikin.

Known as “General Armageddon,” Mr Surovikin was replaced as the top commander in Ukraine after just three months.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.