ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Railway line between Swindon and Bristol submerged by floodwater

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vb1nl_0kCbLY4v00

Heavy rain has left the railway tracks between Swindon and Bristol completely inundated with floodwater forcing train delays.

This video shows the pooled water nearly completely covering the tracks as water continues to gush down to the line.

Network Rail Western said flooding continued to impact services between Chippenham and Swindon on Thursday, 12 January.

There were still no trains running on the line on Thursday evening, and disruption was expected into Friday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'

A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
BBC

Bristol pub submerged underwater as River Avon burst its banks

A pub has been severely flooded after a nearby river overflowed during spells of heavy rain. The Old Lock and Weir, on Ferry Road, in Hanham, Bristol, began to flood at the weekend after the River Avon burst its banks. Flood water has reached a height of 1metre (3ft) inside...
The Independent

Rail disruption warned after ‘huge’ landslip leaves track hanging

Major disruption is expected after a main railway line collapsed in a “huge” landslip which left one track hanging in mid-air.The 44-metre landslip happened on the embankment to the northeast of Hook station in Hampshire, on the line from London to Basingstoke.The damage has left only two of the four-track railway passable, with both these tracks designed for London-bound trains only.South Western Railway is advising customers to check before they travel and to plan alternative transport for journeys to or from the south or west of Basingstoke to London on Monday.Network Rail Wessex route director Mark Killick said: “This...
Upworthy

Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Vice

A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death

The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
The Independent

Eel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centre

A live eel was seen wriggling around in floodwater in Hastings after the seaside town became inundated with heavy rain.This video was filmed by Erika Rosina Lily Williams near Jempson’s Cafe on Wellington Place on Monday, 16 January.Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in the town was closed due to the flooding which was impacting homes in the area.Hastings Borough Council said multiple roads in the town were also shut as they became impassable amid the weather conditions.The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings across England.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Motorists in Wales struggle through flooded road as torrential rain hits countryUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blastFloodwater surrounds Gloucestershire’s Tewkesbury Abbey in stunning drone footage
BBC

Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'

Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC

Flooded residents brace as river levels set to peak

There is flooding across a swathe of the West Midlands as people brace for peak river levels at the weekend. Water was lapping at the doorsteps of some Hereford residents on Friday, while towns and cities in neighbouring counties face a similar picture. Roads also remained shut as Herefordshire, Worcestershire...
BBC

Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket

The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
BBC

South East flooding after heavy overnight rain

Flood warnings are in place in Kent and Sussex after heavy rain overnight. The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow between 02:00 GMT and 08:00 across the South East. The Environment Agency has advised people to stay away from swollen rivers. Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings has...
BBC

Plan to turn street lights off for longer at night

Planners have proposed increasing the hours that Essex's street lights are switched off at night. About 70% of street lights in the county, excluding Southend and Thurrock, are switched off between 01:00 and 05:00 to save money and reduce carbon emissions. Lee Scott, Conservative cabinet member for highways maintenance and...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy