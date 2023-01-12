Railway line between Swindon and Bristol submerged by floodwater

Heavy rain has left the railway tracks between Swindon and Bristol completely inundated with floodwater forcing train delays.

This video shows the pooled water nearly completely covering the tracks as water continues to gush down to the line.

Network Rail Western said flooding continued to impact services between Chippenham and Swindon on Thursday, 12 January.

There were still no trains running on the line on Thursday evening, and disruption was expected into Friday.

