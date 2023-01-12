ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis

By Sophie Watson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kThGF_0kCbLXCC00

Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.

Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.

Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.

Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.

It is estimated around 4,000 more Britons died than normal towards the end of the year, with a combination of flu, Covid and hospital and ambulance delays all blamed.

As a result, the refrigerated units - some which resemble shipping containers - are being used to cope with the current winter death rates.

In Northamptonshire, Wollaston Mortuary, which was used during the pandemic, has been ‘reactivated’ as part of the county’s ‘death management activation plan’The Leys consists of two large cold rooms with mortuary-level racking, an office, and a covered reception area for discreet transport to and from the site.

It was used to support both the Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals with mortuary capacity during the height of Covid and has since been reopened due to seasonal demand.

The mortuary which is monitored 24 hours a day is owned and managed by both West and North Northamptonshire Councils.

The Wollaston Mortuary site manager, who wished to remain anonymous, said today (Thurs) the site reopened this winter to cope with deaths over the festive period.

He said: “We reopened our doors to cope with the festive period, over the last two or three years we have done so.

“The mortuary here can hold up to 200 bodies and we will stay open as long as we are required to do so which will probably be about another six weeks.

“In this time, we will stay in contact with the two hospitals so we know what is going on and how long we will be needed to stay open for.”

Sadie Nightingale, head of coroners and West and North Northamptonshire registration service and excess deaths county lead, said that the festive bank holidays effected the opening times of funeral homes.

She said: “There’s been a four-day bank holiday followed by a three-day bank holiday.

“Opening times for funeral directors have been tricky.

“During the previous two winters, The Leys facility in Wollaston has opened to support both Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals with mortuary capacity during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Winter is a time when respiratory illnesses increase, and this year it has been predicted that there will be a higher number of illnesses circulating.

“As such, The Leys reopened last week to support the county’s health system.

“This enables the management of capacity and care for the deceased within the North and West Northamptonshire areas with compassion and respect.

“We would like to thank Wollaston residents in particular for the way in which they responded to the site opening in previous years and their on-going support.”

During the winter, death rates are naturally higher with added pressures from flu as well as Covid.

The Leys originally opened in April 2020 on a site that housed a former tip owned by former Northamptonshire County Council.

Since the opening, the site has been activated several times for eight-week periods and the facility has also been used by neighbouring counties Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.

Currently, Northampton General Hospital mortuary has space for 146 bodies and Kettering General Hospital has room for 103 after additional racking was installed to increase capacity.

The Leys temporary body store will increase the county’s capacity by nearly 200 as it reopens with 184 refrigerated spaces and 12 frozen plots.

Near Salisbury, Wilts., bodies are being stored at makeshift mortuary on a council gritting yard as Salsbury District Hospital’s on-site mortuary has reached full capacity.

The hospital has confirmed an additional mortuary has been installed 15 miles away from them on a council gritting yard site.

The mortuary refrigeration unit has been installed at the back of a grit depot to store the dead bodies in and it is currently under 24 hour surveillance.

The hospital has confirmed the additional site will remain open as long as it is needed.

A spokesperson from Salisbury District Hospital said: “We can confirm that we have opened additional mortuary capacity to accommodate an increase in need across the local community.

“Our mortuary service operates to the national standards treating the deceased and loved ones with dignity and respect at all times regardless of location.

“All our additional capacity provides privacy and has 24/7 security.”

The Royal Liverpool Hospital said it had also opened two temporary mortuary systems to cope with increased deaths.

A spokesperson for Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “It is common practice for mortuaries to have purpose-built temporary systems available.

“This ensures that patients continue to be treated with dignity and respect, in facilities which are equivalent to a permanent mortuary, during periods of increased demand.

“Two of these systems, which meet standards set out by the Human Tissue Authority, have been deployed at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Strike action and winter pressures leave NHS in ‘vicious cycle’, leader warns

Continued strike action plus winter pressures are jeopardising the ability of the NHS to break out of a “vicious cycle”, a health leader has said.Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, urged ministers to renew pay talks with trade unions in a bid to halt further industrial action.He suggested waiting lists are likely to remain stubbornly high unless the Government gives the “NHS a fighting chance”.Thousands of nurses from more than 55 NHS trusts in England are going on strike this Wednesday and Thursday, following two strikes in December.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has also announced that two...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
The Independent

Man with terminal cancer cured after taking new drug

A man who was told he only has 12 months to live is now free of cancer thanks to a new drug trial. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which kept him up all night. Mr Glynn said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Despite a series of scans and tests at his GP, his cancer was only picked up by chance when he got an...
The Independent

Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now

If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
The US Sun

14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore

KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
The Independent

Body of baby found at recycling centre was likely in household bin – police

The body of a newborn boy found at a recycling centre is likely to have been collected from a household bin, detectives said.Cambridgeshire Police said that the infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on November 29.The force said inquiries with recycling centre staff suggest it is “likely” that the baby came from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough and its surrounding villages, March, Whittlesey, Melbourn or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.A post-mortem examination carried out on December 5 returned inconclusive results about how Gabriel died.It is important to...
The Independent

Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy